BMW 5-Series Long Wheelbase Makes Its Debut At Auto Shanghai 2017

BMW recently took the wraps off the Long Wheelbase variant of the 5-Series at 2017 Auto Shanghai. The 5-Series Li will be built in partnership with BMW's Chinese partner company called Brilliance and it will be sold exclusively in China. The 5-Series Li will be built at BMW's facility in Shenyang, China. The biggest change of course, is the wheelbase, which sees an increase of 133 mm over the regular model and at 5,069 mm length; the 5-Series Li is shorter than the regular 7-Series by merely 29 mm. The company says that despite the increase in the wheelbase, the 5-Series Li is almost 130 kg lighter than the earlier models.

(BMW 5-Series Long-wheelbase with Luxury package)

BMW will be offering a host of packages such as a luxury package and an M-Sport Package for the 5-Series Li. Also on offer will be a range of features such as a sky lounge panoramic glass roof, iDrive system, a touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control and so on. The company says that the sound-proofing has been improved too. One can opt for a touchscreen to be fitted on the central arm-rest at the rear along with storage space as well.

(BMW 5-Series Long-wheelbase with M package)

BMW hasn't revealed the engine options for the 5-Series Li but we believe that it might get a couple of 2.0-litre petrol engines and one 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. BMW considers China to be an important market and the company also offers a long-wheelbase version for the X1 as well.