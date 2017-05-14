BMW 3-Series To Get New Variants

BMW India is all set to add two new petrol variants in the India to the 3-Series line-up. The company will add the 330i Sports line and the 330i M Sports edition to the current line-up of the 3-Series being sold in India. According to sources, the company will begin production of these two lines in the coming weeks and will also start selling the same within the next one month. The 330i variants will have a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder with twin turbos, producing 245 bhp and 350 Nm. The engine will be paired with an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission. Like the earlier 328i, the 330i is also rear-wheel drive and gets four driving modes in comfort, ecopro, sport and sport plus.

Variants Price(Ex-showroom Delhi) 330i Sport Line ₹ 42.40 lakh 330i M-Sport ₹ 44.90 lakh

The 330i gets dual-zone climate control, AC vents for the rear passengers, an 8.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and electrical adjustment for the driver and the passenger up front. Coming to the exterior, the 330i variants get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED turn indicators. The overall features and equipment list remains the same as it is on the current 3-Series models. In terms of safety equipment the 330i comes with the regular fare of anti-lock brakes (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), dynamic traction control (DTC), ISOFIX mounts for child seats and six airbags.

The BMW 330i Sport Line will be offered in three colours of Alpine White, Black Sapphire and Mediterranean Blue while the BMW 330i M Sport will have the same colours with the exception of the Mediterranean Blue colour.