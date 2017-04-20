Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs have grown immensely popular not only in India but globally as well. And that's why you can see even the plushest of carmakers like Bentley (Bentayga) Rolls-Royce (Cullinan), Maserati (Levante) and Lamborghini (Urus) bringing out its respective offerings. While there were a time when SUVs meant to be guzzlers and elaborately difficult to maintain vehicles, things have changed for the better over the past years with better drive-ability, compact proportions and improved fuel efficiency figures dominating the SUV segment. Moreover, manufacturers are making SUVs more and more affordable given the growing demand for the type of vehicles. So, if you around ₹ 12 lakh to spare for a brand new vehicle and looking something that can take on more than just tarmac, here are the top SUVs under ₹ 12 lakh that we think you should place your bets on.

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has been an extremely popular choice for new SUV buyers

Maruti Suzuki had shown a strong indication to enter the sub-compact SUV market and well the Vitara Brezza is the company's answer to this segment. The Maruti Vitara Brezza, based on Suzuki's Global C platform, takes its design inspiration from its larger sibling - the new generation Suzuki Vitara. However, it has been completely developed in-house by Maruti and also made its global debut in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Vitara Brezza is one of the most compact UVs you can get and packs in generous space, bulky exteriors and a tried and tested diesel engine under the hood. No wonder then, the Vitara Brezza has garnered over 1 lakh sales in the past year and the bookings don't seem to be going down anytime soon.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.3-litre diesel - 89bhp and 200Nm - 24.3 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 7.26 lakh - ₹ 9.70 lakh

2. Hyundai Creta

The Creta makes for a good looking SUV and feature rich too

The past few years have seen Hyundai India roll out popular models back-to-back, but the launch of the Creta SUV catapulted the company's fortunes in the SUV segment, where it had limited presence. When you look at models like Hyundai Creta, it wouldn't be wrong to say that SUVs in India have evolved in terms of design. What works for the car is its contemporary design and well-proportioned body. Moreover, the cabin is loaded with features that adds to its attributes. The styling is Hyundai's fluidic sculpture 2.0 design language, which is accentuated by the headlamps, front grille, rising waistline and the taillights and yes, that is one reason why the company has seen a rise in demand of this vehicle. The Creta sold over 1 lakh units in just eight months of launch, and that too without offering AWD even as an option. All the features and premium cabin come together to make the Hyundai Creta a much sought after choice for most new and young SUV buyers.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.6-litre Petrol - 121 bhp and 155Nm - 15.29 kmpl

1.6-litre Diesel (AT/MT) - 126 bhp and 260 Nm - 19.67 kmpl

1.4-litre Diesel - 89 bhp 200 Nm - 21.38 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 9.28 lakh - 14.63 lakh

3. Ford EcoSport

The EcoSport is due for a facelift later this year

The Ford EcoSport revived the automaker's fortunes in India, as one of the first subcompact SUVs and still stays a strong contender in the segment. The EcoSport offers a brilliant mix of good driving dynamics, peppy engine options and features at a competitive price tag. Moreover, Ford has also worked to improve the service and repair cost on its vehicles that has helped reduce keep the overall maintenance cost low. While it may one of the oldest subcompact SUVs, the EcoSport still packs in a strong punch with its good looks and sorted driving dynamics making for a highly likeable SUV and also very fun to drive.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.5-litre petrol - 110 bhp and 140 Nm - 15.8 kmpl

1.0-litre Ecoboost - 123 bhp and 170 Nm - 18.88 kmpl

1.5-litre diesel - 90 bhp and 204 Nm - 22.7 kmpl

Price Range: 7.18 lakh - 10.46 lakh

4. Renault Duster Facelift

The Duster is a good combination comfort and ruggedness

Renault India first found success with the Duster compact SUV and the model continues to be a good choice for those looking at something rugged with an urban touch. The facelifted version arrived last year with a host of cosmetic changes, bringing in some freshness to the model. It is also one of the few SUVs to get an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), making it more fuel efficient and cheaper too than other models in the same segment. Moreover, you get 4WD as standard on the range topping model that ensures the Duster is true to its roots off the tarmac as much as it's fun to drive on open roads.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.6-litre petrol - 103 bhp and 148 Nm - 13.06 kmpl

1.5-litre diesel - 84 bhp and 200 Nm - 19.87 kmpl

1.5-litre diesel - 108 bhp and 245 Nm - 19.64 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 8.64 lakh - ₹ 13.88 lakh

5. Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio still is a hot favourite for those looking at a practical SUV

First introduced in 2002, the Mahindra Scorpio has been a hot favourite among SUV buyers, thanks to its rugged looks and ability to handle all sorts of terrains. Though its styling remained unchanged all these years, it received a new engine in 2006 and a minor facelift in 2008. However, in September, 2014 it got a new platform, chassis, transmission, features, interior design and slightly different exteriors. The new Mahindra Scorpio currently sells about 4000-5000 units/month and is one of the top choices in Tier II and III cities given the sheer practicality the model has to offer. Unlike the other SUVs on this list till now, the Scorpio is also capable of seating 7-8 passengers and is pleasantly efficient as well.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

2.2-litre diesel - 75bhp and 200Nm - 15.4 kmpl

2.5-litre diesel - 120bhp and 280Nm - 15 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 9.84 lakh - ₹ 13.92 lakh

6. Mahindra TUV300

The TUV300 offers the more 'Jeep'-like looks with a spacious cabin

The "more affordable" SUV from Mahindra, the TUV300 may not be a hot seller but works out for those who are looking to fulfil that 'Jeep' dream. The TUV looks rugged, has boxy proportions and an extremely spacious cabin. It is also one of the subcompact SUVs that can seat 7, with the additional jump seats in the boot and if offered with the 1.5-litre engine paired to a manual and AMT gearbox options. For those looking at a fuel efficient SUV without compromising on space and looks, the TUV300 is a good choice for the price, while there is also a more powerful mHawk100 variant that 100 bhp of power to this concoction.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.5 litre diesel - 84 bhp/100 bhp and 230 Nm/240 Nm - 18.49 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 7.56 lakh to ₹ 9.91 lakh

7. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar Daybreak edition is the spruced up version of the capable off-roader

UV maker Mahindra knows its SUVs right and the Thar is one of its proudest creations. The automaker brought back the no-frills SUV with the Mahindra Thar that put the focus back on off-roading. The facelifted version arrived in 2015 and is currently on sale, introducing new and safer bumpers, a slightly upmarket cabin and air conditioning on the top variants. There was also the addition of a limited slip differential for better control when traversing the road less taken. The Mahindra Thar is available in 2.5-litre and 2.6-litre diesel engine options, while power is fed to the wheels via a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

2.5-litre diesel - 105 bhp and 247 Nm - 16.5 kmpl

2.6-litre diesel - 63 bhp and 182.5 Nm - 18.06 kmpl

Price Range: 6.27 lakh - ₹ 8.99 lakh

8. Nissan Terrano

The Nissan Terrano is also offered with an AMT gearbox

Based on Duster SUV, Nissan Terrano is yet another worthy contender in this price range. The rugged SUV borrows styling cues from the French partner Renault's popular model Duster. Offering generous space inside, the SUV comes packed with some of the vital features. The facelifted version arrived earlier this year and has also added new features to the model. The AMT equipped version is also available on the Terrano and was introduced last year. What it does miss out on is 4WD, and that's disappointing for the good looking SUV.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency:

1.6-litre petrol - 103 bhp and 145 Nm - 13.06 kmpl

1.5-litre diesel - 83 bhp and 200 Nm - 19.87 kmpl

1.5-litre diesel - 108 bhp and 248 Nm - 19.64 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 9.99 lakh and ₹ 14.20 lakh

9. Tata Safari Storme

The Safari Storme is intimidation with its massive road presence

Tata Motors gave a comprehensive facelift to its popular sports utility vehicle Safari, which also got a new nameplate - Safari Storme. The bulky SUV gets a changed fascia and spruced up interiors. However, what has not changed is the go-anywhere capability of the SUV. Purists swear by its off-roading power, but it can also turn into a mile muncher on highways without compromising on passenger comfort. The Safari Storme remains one of the most lucrative SUVs you can purchase in the country, for the true rugged feel.

Engine Specs and Fuel Efficiency: 2.2 litre diesel engine- 154 bhp and 400 Nm - 12.3 kmpl

Price Range: ₹ 10.63 lakh to ₹ 14.11 lakh

10. Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is one of the most capable SUVs in the sub ₹ 12 lakh space

The Force Gurkha is one of the most underrated SUVs in the country and majority of it is due to the unavailability of the model pan India. That's why not many know what the Gurkha is capable of off-road, and for those who do, they swear by the machine. 2017 however, has seen the Force Gurkha get a host of updates including a BS-IV compliant engine. Available in 3-door and 5-door versions, the Gurkha mimics the Mercedes G-Wagen is design, while also borrowing its off-road presence and style. Much like the Thar, it is a bare bones model inside the cabin but you do get essentials like a manual AC unit, new four-spoke steering wheel and a redesigned floor console. It is also a lot more rigid than before and is offered with a 18 months and unlimited warranty, allowing you to have most fun with it.

Engine Specs:



2.6-litre diesel engine - 84 bhp and 230 Nm

Price: ₹ 8.38 lakh