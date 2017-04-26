The Indian automotive market, among the biggest in the world, offers wide scope for competition in practically every segment imaginable. From entry level hatchbacks to SUVs and luxury cars, the rivalry is intense as carmakers continually strive to capture and increase their respective market share with a variety of models. However, the plethora of choices can understably cause confusion among buyers. So if you are looking to buy a sedan under Rs 15 lakh in India, here is a list of the best options:

1. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Among the best-selling sedans in India, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was recently moved to the company's premium retail network - Nexa. The popular Maruti Suzuki sedan, now no longer retailed through standard Maruti Suzuki dealerships, is offered with a choice of two engine options: a 1.4-litre K14B VVT petrol and a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel. With Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's prices starting at ₹ 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Sigma Petrol variant, the carline comes amply loaded with provisions for entertainment, comfort, convenience, and safety including touchscreen SmartPlay system, navigation system, and reverse parking sensor and camera, depending on the selected variant. However, dual airbags and ABS with EBD are offered as standard provisions across the entire range.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 7.72 lakh - ₹ 9.56 lakh

2. Honda City

Considering the cut throat competition in the segment, Honda brought in the facelifted model of the City sedan earlier this year in February. Loaded with a myriad of cosmetic upgrades and new features, the 2017 Honda City clocked more than 14,000 orders in just one month. Other than extensive revisions to its exterior, the latest iteration of Honda's best-selling car now gets a 7-inch advanced infotainment with capacitive touchscreen, satellite-linked turn-by-turn navigation, Mirrorlink support, voice recognition, automatic climate control, multi-view rear camera, and cruise control among a plethora of other features. For safety, the Honda City's list of standard provisions includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for rear child seats. The new Honda City comes powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel.

Honda City Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 8.49 lakh - ₹ 13.56 lakh

3. Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna, a strong contender in the compact sedan market, is due to receive a new-generation model. The new Hyundai Verna will receive fresh styling and aspirational features, similar to what was observed with the new Elantra. Back to the current Hyundai Verna - the sedan boasts sufficient exterior style and is equally well-equipped inside too. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, and fully automatic air conditioning. The Verna too gets dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across the entire variant range. Hyundai Verna is the only car in the segment to be offered with a total of four engine options - 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel.

Hyundai Verna Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 7.95 lakh - ₹ 13.17 lakh

4. Volkswagen Vento + Skoda Rapid

These two Volkswagen AG cars are built on the same platform and also share engine options. Not exactly though since the VW Vento gets three engine options - the 1.6-litre MPI, 1.2-litre TSI, and the 1.5-litre TDI. The Skoda Rapid, on the other hand, only gets two: the 1.6-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. Moving on to their equipment list, both Vento and Rapid get a touchscreen infotainment system, MirrorLink connectivity, automatic air conditioning, steering mounted controls, cruise control, etc.. Additionally, Volkswagen and Skoda offers dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across the entire range of both the sedans.

Volkswagen Vento Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 8.29 lakh - ₹ 12.72 lakh

Skoda Rapid Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 8.27 lakh - ₹ 12.96 lakh

5. Nissan Sunny

The Nissan Sunny received a price cut of up to ₹ 1.9 lakh, making it the most affordable car among its peers. Earlier this year, Nissan also introduced the 2017 model of the sedan with an updated cabin and feature list. The 2017 Sunny is offered with option of an all-black interior with premium black fabric seats, new black interior panels and also receives equipment such as intelligent key, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensor and camera, and push button start. For safety, in addition to driver side airbags and ABS with EBD, the Nissan Sunny also gets brake assist as standard across the entire range. The Sunny is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre k9k dci diesel engine options.

Nissan Sunny Price (ex-showroom Delhi): ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 8.99 lakh