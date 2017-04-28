Best Luxury Cars In India

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Add image caption here

Audi A4 Diesel

Luxury cars in India is a segment that is growing rapidly. With companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Bentley and Rolls Royce showcasing ever growing sales every year, there is an ever growing number of Indian customers who can afford a flashy luxury automobile. But a luxury car isn’t just supposed to be a comfortable and large automobile that offers a great rear seat experience. With the customer becoming smarter every year, every luxury car is now expected to offer great driving dynamics, phenomenal quality, and of course reliability. We take a look at some of the best luxury cars that you can buy in India today.Lets begin with the godfather of them all! The mighty Rolls Royce Phantom. With prices starting from about Rs 7.5 Crore for the standard version and over Rs 8.8 Crore for the extended wheelbase version, the Phantom is the most expensive sedan in India. And of course, there prices are before you customise and individualize the car to your specifications. Certain owners have gone as far as to add over Rs 3 crore of custom options to their Phantoms ranging from special leather and carpets to embossed and gold lined fittings with their family crests or names and even a diamond studded Spirit Of Ecstasy mascot. As long as you have the money, there is no shortage of what you can do with your Phantom!The highly polarising Bentley Bentayga SUV is the world’s most luxurious mass produced SUV. While the design might not please everyone’s palette, the Bentayga certainly has one of the most epic road presence characteristics of any car currently sold globally. The Bentley Bentayga is also one of the only SUVs in the world that comes only with a high performance W12 petrol engine – no pedestrian diesels here! The Bentayga’s party piece though has to be the extremely luxurious and cool interiors. With an almost unlimited number of customisation options and the ‘World’s most expensive automotive option’, a Rs 1 Crore Mulliner Tourbillon clock, the Bentayga is, without a doubt in a class of its own. Incidentally, it is also, as of today, the worlds fastest SUV with a 0-100kmph time of just under 4 seconds!While one might expect the S-Class to be our pick for this list, it is actually the new extended wheelbase E-Class that makes the cut instead. With the new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz has really stepped up its game in the luxury car segment. Powered by a petrol and a diesel engine, the new E-Class is the ultimate sub Rs 1 Crore luxobarge! With enough leg space in the rear to throw a house party and with seats that recline too, the E-Class has truly become one of the best chauffer driven cars in India today. The E-Class is great to drive too and even with a new longer wheelbase handles quite well.The X5 SUV has been one of the most popular BMW models in India for the German luxury car-maker. The BMW X5 is the largest SUV that BMW makes and comes only with a diesel engine option for the non-M models. The engine, a 3.0 diesel is a 6-cylinder motor that makes 258 bhp and 559 Nm of peak torque. Performance figures are impressive too for such a large and heavy car with 0-100 kmph coming up in under 7 seconds and a top speed of 230 kmph. The BMW X5 also gets a ‘M’ model with a fire breathing 4.4 V8 petrol engine that makes a shattering 575 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque. Prices for the standard car range from Rs 67.9 to 78.5 lakh with the X5M priced at a cool Rs 1.62 Crore.The Audi A4 is Audi’s bread and butter model in India and is also one of the nicest cars the Ingolstadt based luxury carmaker makes in India. The A4, based on the MQB platform gets a 1.4 litre petrol engine and a 2.0 litre diesel engine and is much much nicer to drive than the past generation versions. The new car is also a much better car in terms of ride and handling characteristics and also gets a very high quality interior package. The A4 is also very spacious in the back with a really comfortable bench seats and yes, the car gets leather interiors as standard. The new A4 is priced reasonably well from Rs 38.1 lakh to Rs 41.2 lakh. We do hope Audi adds the S4 in the India lineup soon too.