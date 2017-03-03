Bentley Bentayga Gets Pampered By Mulliner For Exclusive Luxury

The Bentley Bentayga is really the epitome of a luxury SUV. It holds legacy of the British marque with the finesse of the a utility vehicle. The Bentayga is and will be the one of the finest SUVs to drive or be driven in with a monstrous engine lurking underneath its hood. However, for those that choose to not settle even for the best, Bentley seems to understand this and commissioned its in-house division to carve out a plusher version of its SUV. Behold! The uber exclusive and very, very expensive Bentayga Mulliner that sets the benchmark for SUV luxury further.

Mulliner is Bentley's in-house personal commisioning division in Crewe, UK, and this special Bentayga is the latest of its creations. It's all about exquisite craftsmanship and high tastes from here on. The exterior boasts of a dual-tone paint work, which is first for the Bentayga. There are also the all-new 22-inch Mulliner Paragon 7-spoke alloy wheels with floating centres and a unique exterior badge that further add to the exclusivity of the special version.

That said, it is the cabin where Mulliner's extravagance comes to play. The interior has been done up in a split colour scheme with the front and rear seats finished in 7 different hide colours. The finely handstitched seats come with quilting, while you can also choose between different types of wood to be used across the cabin. Apart from the wood, one can change the lighting to the 15 different settings given the mood. The remainder of the cabin is wrapped in Burr Walnut Veneer.

The rear sports just two seats and is accompanied by crystal champagne flutes that is stacked up in the rear centre console. The Mulliner bottle cooler is also part of the package, in order to ensure the very expensive champagne is enjoyed cool, of course. For acoustic duties, you get 1950 watt Naim audio system with 21-speakers, while you can add a refrigerator as optional that comes with a set of Linley china cutlery. The Bentayga Mulliner also comes with Bentley LED welcome lamps. However, adding that lasting touch is the Mulliner Tourbillon by Breitling clock.

Under the hood, the Bentley Bentayga Mulliner retains the monstrous 6.0 litre W12 petrol engine that is tuned to offer 600 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The Bentayga has the distinction of the being one of the fastest SUVs in the world with the 0-100 kmph coming in just 4 seconds and a top speed of 301 kmph.

Bentley will be bulding the Bentayga Mulliner in very limited numbers. It hasn't shared how many, but let's you will have to be extremely influential to place your order for this one. That said, order books will open later this year and you can expect the Bentayga Mulliner to carry a stratospherical price tag. In its stock guise, if we dare call that, prices for the British SUV start at ₹ 3.85 crore (ex-showroom). Bentley will officially showcase the Bentayga Mulliner at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.