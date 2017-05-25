Benelli Working On New 1200 cc Engine

Benelli is working on a new 1200 cc in-line triple engine which will likely power two new models in the Benelli line-up - a big touring bike and an adventure model. CAD designs of the new engine have been revealed which show branding of both Benelli and its parent firm, Chinese company QianJiang. The triple has the balancer shaft in front of the crank, a similar design to Triumph's in-line three, but the shape of the engine is similar to older Benelli engines.

The engine though gets new crank cases, cylinders, cylinder head and transmission. Power will be transferred to the rear wheel by a shaft drive. Not many details are available as of now, but the new engine will not be restricted to a single model. Patents filed in China already reveal a new bagger-style touring motorcycle, but an adventure motorcycle with the same powerplant is also believed to be in the works which will likely compete with the likes of the Triumph Tiger Explorer and the BMW R 1200 GS. Benelli is already working on two other new engines - a 750 cc twin, as well as a 900 cc triple, but there's no news on when these engines will make their way into production models.

In India, Benelli has slowed down with new product launches after an initial push after launch. The next Benelli motorcycle to be launched in India is the BN 302, but so far, the bike's launch has been postponed every few months. Benelli's middleweight adventure tourer TRK 502, as well as the scrambler-styled Leoncino, are also slated to be launched in India, but so far the company hasn't announced any concrete timeline for the launch of these bikes.