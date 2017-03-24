DSK Benelli BN 302R Launch Details Revealed

DSK Benelli will launch the full-faired, parallel-twin 300 cc Benelli BN 302R sometime in May this year, CarandBike.com has learnt. The launch of the BN 302R is already delayed, since the bike was supposed to be launched in January this year. Now it seems that DSK Benelli is finally preparing to launch the bike in the coming months. According to a source in the know, reports and clearances from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have been taken.

The Benelli BN 302R, as it's going to be called, is essentially a full-faired version of the Benelli TNT 300, but gets a new chassis which is lighter than the one on the naked street. The BN 302R will also look different with a new front end, courtesy the fairing and a new split headlamp. The rear of the bike though is quite similar to its naked sibling.

The BN 302R will be powered by the same 300 cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine as the TNT 300, which makes 35 bhp of power at 12,000 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and the bike's suspension includes an upside down (USD) fork at the front and a rear monoshock. ABS will be offered as standard on the BN 302R.

The TNT 300 has a kerb weight of 196 kg - not light for a 300 cc bike - but the BN 302R is expected to shed some weight, thanks to the new chassis, which is expected to improve handling as well. That said, the full fairing though will also add some weight as well.

The 200 cc - 300 cc motorcycle segment is currently seeing the highest growth year on year, clocking over 40 per cent growth. Pricing will be key to any product's success and that applies to the BN 302R as well. There's no word on pricing yet, but we expect DSK Benelli to price the BN 302R competitively, somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At that price, the BN 302R will take on the likes of established rivals like the KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3.