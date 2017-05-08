Bajaj Auto seems to have responded to customer feedback and has introduced a front disc brake variant of the Bajaj V12. The V12 125 cc offering has been priced at ₹ 60,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is around ₹ 3000 more expensive than the standard drum brake version. Although offered on the V15, the absence of a front disc brake was part of Bajaj Auto's cost savings measure on the V12. However, the company did say at the time of launch that it would introduce the disc variant, should it find a demand for the same.

We even pointed out in our review earlier this year that the Bajaj V12 lacked braking feedback and the inclusion of a disc brake would be appreciated. That said, the motorcycle gets no other changes. Power continues to come from the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine tuned for 10.5 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj V12 uses the same components as the V15, but gets a black painted mudguard, revised paint stripe on the fuel tank and slimmer tube-type tyres. The telescopic forks are slimmer as well at 30 mm, while the instrument cluster misses out on the LED tell-tale lights. The V12 uses a 13 litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 133 kg.

The Bajaj V12 competes with the Honda CB Shine and Hero Glamour 125 cc motorcycles in the segment. While the CB Shine is the segment leader with over 55,000 units sold per month, the Glamour comes in second with over 40,000 units sold per month. The V12, however, is yet to match those numbers and has sold an average of 6000+ units since December last year. The V12 disc brake variant is priced at a slight premium over the Hero Glamour and Honda CB Shine.