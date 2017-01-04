Bajaj V12, the new 125cc premium commuter from Bajaj Auto has now officially gone on sale in India. Priced at ₹ 56,283 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Bajaj Auto silently put the new Bajaj V12 on sale back in December 2016. In fact, we were the first ones to tell you the Bajaj dealers in Mumbai and Pune have already started the deliveries of the bike. Now almost a month later the home-grown bike manufacturer has posted the price and specifications of the new Bajaj V12 on its website indicating an official launch.

Bajaj V12 Wine Red

The Bajaj V12 is essentially a downsized version of the Bajaj V15, the popular 150cc commuter bike in the V series which gets some metal from the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The overwhelming market response to the V15 prompted Bajaj to introduce a bike in the 125cc space, which has proven to be a hot segment in India. And now with the V12, Bajaj has a strong rival for the likes of Honda CB Shine SP, Hero Glamour 125, and the Yamaha Saluto.

Now we have told you a lot about the bike, including the fact that the new Bajaj V12 sports a downsized 124.45cc single-cylinder, long stroke DTS-i engine, which churns out 10.7bhp and develops 11Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox similar to the V15.

Bajaj V12 Ebony Black

While overall the bike looks largely identical to the Bajaj V15, the V12 does come with several tweaks and new parts. Instead of the twin 5-spoke design of the V15, the V12 gets single 5-spoke alloy wheels. While the rear wheel gets slimmer 100/90 tyres, the front wheel gets the same 90/90 tyres as the V15. The new Baja V12 also misses out on front disc brake and uses drum brakes for both front and rear wheel. In fact, right now, Bajaj is not even offering front disc brake as an option.

While currently, dealers have the bike only in two colour options Wine Red and Ebony Black, the styling of the Bajaj V12 is exactly identical to its older sibling. The bike gets the same instrument cluster, body graphics, chrome-tipped matte black exhaust pipe, saree guard and grab rails. In fact, it gets the same removable cowl for the rear seat as the V15. All of this to keep the production costs low. That said the smaller capacity engine has aided in a bit of weight reduction as the new bike tips the scales at 133kg.