Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS Showcased In Turkey; May Not Be Launched in India

Bajaj Auto recently showcased the new Pulsar 160 NS to its dealers at a private meet in Turkey, ahead of the expected launch next year in the East European country. The Pulsar 160 NS is the effective replacement to the Pulsar 150 NS that is currently on sale in Turkey and complies with the Euro 4 emission norms.

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS Side Profile

Coming to the power, the Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS uses a 160.3c single-cylinder engine with triple spark tech that produces 15.2bhp at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The motor produces slightly lesser power over the 16.7bhp produced by the 150 NS, while torque has increased from 13Nm. The 5-speed transmission continues to do duty. Furthermore, the bike gets single-channel ABS as optional, while a front-disc and rear-drum brake variant will also be available.

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS Front Profile

While the new Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS may look like the Honda CB Hornet 160R competitor, Bajaj has no plans of bringing the model to India. A source in Bajaj Auto has disclosed to carandbike.com that the Pulsar 160 NS is only for export markets and as such there are no plans of introducing it in the domestic market. In fact, the company will continue to sell the older Pulsar 150 in India, which is a popular seller and gains consistent sales numbers month after month.

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS Rear Profile

Apart from the Pulsar 160 NS, Bajaj Auto also showcased the new 2017 Pulsar NS 200 and an-black version of the Pulsar RS 200 at the dealer meet. Meanwhile in India, the Dominar 400 is where the bike maker is focusing its synergies at, whereas the Pulsar NS 200 will make a comeback to the Indian market by mid-January next year.



Image Source: Nalan Sukla Kavusturan and Oguzhan