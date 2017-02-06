Bajaj Introduces Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200 With BSIV Engines

Bajaj Auto has upgraded its 200 cc Pulsars with updated engines meeting Bharat Stage IV emission regulations. The new, full-faired Bajaj Pulsar RS200 now comes with the auto headlamp on function as well and continues with advanced technology fuel injection, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and twin projector headlamps. The Pulsar RS200 will be available in two new colours with updated graphics - Racing Blue and Graphite Black. Prices start at Rs 1,21,881 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the non-ABS variant and the ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,33,833 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj also officially announced the launch of the Pulsar NS200, although the bike has already been available in dealers since late January 2017. The updated BS IV Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom Delhi) and gets three new colours and a belly pan. Sadly, there is no fuel injection or ABS offered as yet , possibly to keep prices competitive of the NS200. Upgrading the engines to meet BS IV emission regulations is a requirement with the government setting a deadline for March 31, 2017. All manufacturers need to have BS IV-ready engines from April 1, 2017.

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BSIV)

"The 2017 range of Pulsar RS200 and NS200 gives the Indian motorcyclist the latest international technology in performance motorcycling. Bajaj is proud to lead the introduction of the most advanced motorcycling technologies in the Indian market. With our new 2017 Pulsar range we offer discerning motorcyclists a combination of sporty responsive performance, high quality finish, and unbeatable speed and handling that reaffirms the Pulsar's product leadership," said Eric Vas, President - Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200)

Bajaj had stopped production of the Pulsar NS 200 in 2015, more due to capacity constraints with the arrival of the then newly launched AS150 and AS200 models, and subsequently the re-launch of the Avenger brand. The Pulsar AS twins didn't quite set the market on fire and consistent demand for the NS200 has resulted in it being reintroduced now, without frills and equipment like fuel injection or even ABS, to make its pricing attractive.

And it's a good strategy. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the segment of motorcycles between 200-250 cc has seen tremendous growth over the past two years, accounting for over 50 per cent year on year growth for the period of April-October 2017. With the Pulsar RS200, Bajaj has got it covered for a full-faired sportbike with fuel injection and ABS. But it's also priced at a premium. With a sub-one lakh pricing, the Pulsar NS200 makes a very strong case for itself in the fast-growing entry-level performance bike segment. And Bajaj will hope the re-launched Pulsar NS2000 will be the product to grab a substantial market share in that segment.