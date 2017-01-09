Bajaj Dominar 400 Dispatches Commence; Deliveries To Start This Week

Having launched the Bajaj Dominar 400 last month, the bike maker is all set to commence deliveries for its flagship offering later this week. A source close to Bajaj Auto has revealed to carandbike.com that the manufacturer has commenced dispatches for the Dominar to dealerships across the country, while deliveries will commence later this week.

Easily one of the most awaited launches in the performance bike space, Bajaj made enthusiasts wait a long time for the Dominar 400 before launching the bike for a mouth-watering price of ₹ 1.36 lakh for the non-ABS variant and ₹ 1.50 lakh for the ABS trim (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The bike maker also chose to accept bookings for the street-fighter exclusively online and the owners have already been intimated about the date of delivery for their respective model.

Bajaj Dominar 400

That being said, the Bajaj Dominar is initially being made available in 22 cities across the country, and will be expanded to other towns over the period.

The Dominar 400 is easily Bajaj Auto's most ambitious motorcycle yet and just might be a game-changer in the entry-level premium bike segment. The bike shares several components with the Pulsar RS 200 as well as the KTM Duke 390. Power comes from a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Bajaj claims a top speed of over 165 kmph on the Dominar.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Rear

While the Bajaj Dominar boasts of segment leading power figures, it also comes loaded with equipment comprising full LED headlamps, all-digital instrumentation with an aux console on the fuel tank with tell-tale lights, slipper clutch, dual disc brakes, MRF radial tyres and much more. That, coupled with the stellar pricing, has certainly found more enthusiasts heading towards Bajaj dealerships.

Bajaj Auto's new power cruiser is expected to shake up the segment once deliveries start, and the Pune-based manufacturer is eyeing to compete in a market segment largely dominated by Royal Enfield products. With so much hype surrounding the Dominar, we too can't wait to ride the bike. So make sure to keep watching this space for our comprehensive review soon.