Baahubali 2: Bhallaladeva's War Chariot Is Powered By A Royal Enfield Engine

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion has turned out to become one of the most successful commercial movies in the India cinema. The movie has been largely praised for it strong characterisation, beautiful locations and VFX induced war sequences. A key part of the war scenes in the movie was the antagonist Bhallaladeva's (Rana Daggubati's character) war chariot with the rotating blades, which was actually powered by a Royal Enfield engine. The secret was revealed by the Baahubali series' production designer Sabu Cyril. The ace designer said that Bhallaladeva's chariot was built around a Royal Enfield engine so that it could get the power and speed required.

The chariot was part of both the movies - Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 - and its unique design used a set of revolving blades at the front to act as a battlefield killing machine. Designed completely by Cyril and his team, the art director further revealed that the chariot also had a proper car steering and a driver.

However, it is not clear as to which Royal Enfield has been used in the making of the chariot. The Indian bike maker currently has four engines on sale including the 350 cc and 500 cc for the Classic and Thunderbird model range, the 535 cc single-cylinder for the Continental GT and the all-new 411 cc motor seen on the Himalayan.

The simpler engineering on RE engines make it easier to fix

It is likely that either the 350 or 500 cc singe-cylinder motor was used in the making of the chariot, given its easy availability. On the RE Classic 350, the motor produces 20 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque, while the RE Classic 500 is propelled by 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque from its 500 cc motor. Moreover, the simple engineering on the Royal Enfield engines makes it an easy fix in case of breakdowns.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has set new records at the box office, becoming the first Indian movie to ever cross Rs 1,000 crore in collections. Out of this, the movie has managed to generate ₹ 800 crore in the domestic market alone.