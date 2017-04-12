Audi Will Introduce Q8 and Q4 SUVs In The Next Two Years

Audi's Q range of SUV's has been quite successful across the world and in India as well. There is no doubt about the fact that the world is still fond of SUVs over other car types and keeping this in mind, the German company has announced that it will be adding two new models to its SUV line-up. It will start production of the Q8 at its Bratislava plant in Slovakia in 2018 and also begin the production of the Q4 at Gyor in Hungary, from 2019. The Audi Q8 will be the flagship model of its SUV range and will have a coupe like styling. The company says that the Q8 will be spacious and luxurious in equal measure. The Bratislava plant is already manufacturing the Q7 along with its 'S' version and the 'e-tron' version as well.

"We will integrate two completely new Q models into the existing production network and will thus increase our competitiveness in an extremely important segment," stated Audi's Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics, Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl.

(Audi Q8 Concept)

As far as the Q4 is concerned, Audi says that it will enter the Compact Utility Vehicles (CUVs) with it. As we mentioned earlier, the production of the Q4 will begin at Audi's Hungary plant in 2019. Of course, the Audi Q4 will be positioned between the Q3 and the Q5, with it featuring a coupe-like styling. It will have the same underpinnings as the new-gen Q3 and will get a new generation of petrol and diesel engines with displacement below 2.0 Litres.