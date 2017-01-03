Audi Q8 Spotted Testing For The First Time; Will Debut At The 2017 Detroit Auto Show

Audi Q8, the upcoming flagship coupe-SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker is all set to make its official debut this month at the 2017 North American Motor Show, in Detroit. While last month we brought you the official teaser images of the first-ever Q8 , now we have come across the first spy image of the all-new Audi Q8.

The trend for coupe-SUVs has been growing in several markets across the globe. And the increasing demand for such a controversial body type of vehicle this has baffled many experts and enthusiast. While fellow German BMW already has a strong foothold in the luxury space with the X4 and the X6 models, Mercedes-Benz joined this rather controversial bandwagon last year with the GLE coupe. And now we have Audi gearing up to enter the space with the all-new Q8.

Audi Q8 Front

In a way, the all-new Audi Q8 might look more or less like a coupe version of the new-gen Q7 SUV, and that wouldn't be completely wrong. In fact, the Q8 is a more luxurious take on the Audi Q7 with a wider body, a coupe-like roofline and updated styling. Although it is based on the same MLB platform as the Q7. While Audi has managed to effectively mask the arched roofline under all that camouflage, the rear is noticeably different with the new taillamp cluster.

Audi Q8 Rear

The front has also been updated and it is evidently seen from the new spy image. Based on the renders revealed in the teaser images, the Audi Q8 will employ an updated design language. Like, the black horizontal slats of the grille are now intersected by double vertical fins and the grille itself is bordered with heavy black chrome. The headlamps are more angular now and while the test mule uses halogen units, the production version will come with LED lamps coupled with LED daytime running lights.

Audi Q8 Teaser

Now since the rendered Q8 came with the e-tron lettering up front, you can expect prototype model debuting at Detroit to be an all-electric model. As for more details related to specification and powertrains, we will have to wait a little more for Audi to unveil the coupe-SUV at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.