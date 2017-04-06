Audi Q8 Spotted Doing Test Laps At The Nurburgring

The Audi Q8 Sport concept, which made its appearance at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, was a preview to the carmaker's upcoming flagship coupe-SUV. Based on the carmaker's new-generation Audi Q7 SUV, the upcoming Audi Q8 has been recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring Circuit doing some power laps. Though the car is completely covered in camouflage, the silhouette and the profile of the test mule does reveal the true identity of the upcoming coupe-SUV. Moreover, the upcoming Audi Q8 already seems to have received a few production parts.

While the front of the Audi Q8 features that butch SUV look with a larger hexagonal grille, we can also see the new sharp headlamps, which will probably feature the company's signature Matrix LED lamps. The design of the front bumper and bonnet has been efficiently disguised but you can still make out the similarities with the concept model shown early this year. The front bumper also houses large air intakes on either side.

Audi Q8 has that butch SUV flavour up front and coupe-like rear structure

It is the profile of the test mule that truly shows how different the Audi Q8 will look compared to the Q7 SUV. The sloping coupe roofline is extended up to the edge of the boot lid while there is also a roof-mounted spoiler. The black alloys look nice but it is possible that the production version might come with different ones. Compared to the Audi Q8 Sport concept, the design of the actual model has been toned down a little. Even the ground clearance seems to have been lowered a little.

Audi Q8 will come in a plug-in hybrid setup

3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine that comes with a mild hybrid setup and an electric powered compressor. Audi says the motor is capable of churning out 469 bhp of power and a whopping 700 Nm of torque. The powertrain comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and it is said to have an electric-only range of about 60 km.

Image Source: Motor1