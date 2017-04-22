Audi Mobile Terminal 2017 To Continue Focussing On Tier II And Tier III Cities

With the objective of extending sales in smaller towns and cities across India, Audi has rolled out the Audi Mobile Terminal tour for 2017. The Audi Mobile Terminal, first introduced in India in 2015, is a fully functional mobile showroom designed to provide a comprehensive experience to the company's customers. In 2017, Audi's customer-focused inititaive will tour 40 Indian cities starting with Meerut between 22 - 23 April, 2017. However, Audi isn't the only luxury carmaker to employ a 'mobile' initiative to make inroads into India's tier II and tier III cities. As companies continue to strive to spread out their market share, the focus on these cities has become a crucial part of their respective strategies.

Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said, "Customers in non- metro cities reflect similar luxury aspirations as any customer in Mumbai or Delhi. While technology has been the enabler in information accessibility, the dynamism of entrepreneurs and professionals from these regions who aspire to own luxury cars like Audi is vital for us. The Audi Mobile Terminal has been especially designed to fulfill their needs. It takes the Audi brand right to their doorstep as we understand that these customers deserve luxury wherever they are."

BMW India has hosted the 'Experience Tour' across India since 2014. This year, the BMW India Experience Tour will reach a total of 14 cities, including Dehradun, Patna, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Ranchi. Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar also use similar tools to drive into such markets: Performance Tours.