Audi e-Tron Sportback Teased

We've already seen a couple of teasers from Audi, and bit by bit the company is company is previewing its new car which will be showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show. The company also has also used the word 'Sportback' which comes as a bit of a surprise as from what we can notice in the sketches and the silhouette under the covers, it's a mix between a crossover and a coupe.

The sketches show oversized wheels but the coupe-like heavily sloped roofline ending with an interesting spoiler featuring two arches on its sides makes us scratch our head and ask what exactly it is. Like we've seen on many a concept cars from Audi, the e-Tron Sportback doesn't have conventional side mirrors since these have been replaced by cameras to lend the concept a sleeker appearance.



The four ring logo of the company is illuminated both on the front and rear and the LEDs are noticeable in the gills of the front bumper. The slender, high-tech headlights contribute to the concept's futuristic appearance also enhanced at the back by the modern taillights interconnected in the middle.

Audi e-tron Sportback rear

Audi is coy about the technical specifications of the e-Tron Sportback and all we can say is that it will definitely be electrified (e-Tron being the biggest hint). We wonder though if Audi will bring it out as a hybrid or a pure EV; but from what we can see in the pictures, especially of the rear of the car, the lack of an exhaust tip in could be the biggest indicator that what we're seeing is an all-electric vehicle and we can't wait to see it in the flesh once it's revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show.