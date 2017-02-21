Aston Martin Unveils V8 And V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

Aston Martin has unveiled the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions to commemorate the two brands' 'Innovation Partnership'. The latest additions to the Aston Martin Vantage range will also sport the Austrian Formula One racing team's drivers', Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, signatures on both sill and inspection plaques. The two cars, created by the British marque's in-house personalisation service, Q, receive a myriad of unique features aimed at "the most devoted Formula 1 enthusiast".

Aston Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edition Front Quarter

Available with V8 and V12 naturally-aspirated engines, the Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions are inspired by Red Bull Racing's race livery. They will be offered in a deep Mariana Blue paint finish as standard, while gloss Tungsten Silver or satin Mariana Blue exteriors will be offered as an option. Furthermore, the cars also get a race-inspired carbon fibre splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes, with red infills on the carbon fibre grille and yellow calipers rounding off the colour scheme. Inside, the cars will receive Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon fibre trim inlays, diamond-quilting and an alcantara steering wheel complete with 12 o'clock accent stripe.

Aston Martin Vantage S RBR Edition

Dr. Andy Palmer, President & CEO, Aston Martin, said, "Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin's DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can't wait for it to begin".

Aston Martin will start deliveries of the Vantage Red Bull Racing Edition models from Q2 2017.