Aston Martin Reveals The Vanquish S Volante

We've already seen Aston Martin bring out the Vanquish S Coupe at the 2016 LA Auto Show and for those wondering what more could come out of it, well, there's the convertible version that the company has now brought out. It's called the Vanquish S Volante and it's drop dead gorgeous.

Considering it's a drop top version of the Vanquish S coupe, the Volante carries forward the same design language, albeit has some new aerodynamic elements, uprated suspension and a unique quad-tip arrangement for the exhaust system.

What's important here though is the engine under the hood and power comes from the 6.0-litre V12, which delivers 580 bhp. It also gets an 'updated' 8-speed automated manual transmission; yes the folks at Aston Martin call it 'updated' because they say that the transmission has been tweaked to deliver faster shifts and greater refinement at low speeds.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous

Considering that it's got 580 bhp at its perusal, the Vanquish S Volante makes use of every bit of it but Aston Martin has not yet revealed any 0-100 kmph figures yet. But considering that the Vanquish S Coupe reaches that speed in just about 3.5 seconds, we think it should be similar.

The body is constructed of aluminum and carbon fibre and this means it's light. The kerb weight of the car is just 1739 kilograms while weight distribution figures stand at 51 percent front, 49 percent rear. The new carbon fiber front splitter and rear diffuser designs provide even better stability at high speeds, while also stylizing it a bit. The body panels are also made from carbon fibre while the door structures are cast magnesium.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Rear

The cabin is a mix of elegance and sportiness. There's quilted leather on the seats, satin finish for the carbon fibre dash accents, and there's also 'Vanquish S' embroidery on the headrests. The Vanquish S Volante will probably be the company's swansong for the naturally-aspirated V12, as Aston Martin will adopt the twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre engine, which we've seen on the DB11 for all future applications of the V12. All we know is that the Vanquish S Volante is certainly a great way to say goodbye to the naturally aspirated V12.