Arrival Of Third Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Confirmed For 2017

Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire
5.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
The new Swift Dzire will be launched in India first, and this global debut will happen in the late summer - well in time to catch the pre-festive and festive period. The car will be in its 3rd generation and will precede the hatchback on which it is based. The new Swift hatch made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, and is destined for India too. But this will now only happen in February 2018 at the Delhi Auto Expo, going against the speculation that it will be launched in India this year itself. The new Swift and its Dzire alter ego will be very similar in terms of spec and trim.
But while we expect a Sport or RS variant on the hatch (likely with the Boosterjet engine family on board), the Swift Dzire will make do with the tried and tested 1.2 K Series petrol and 1.3 DDiS diesel. Transmission options will see the inclusion of AMT automatics for both fuel types, besides manuals of course. As we have also reported to you in the past, the Swift and Swift Dzire in their next generation will sport the SHVS option. The hatch shown in Geneva has this badging and confirms that story.
SHVS is Suzuki's stop-start mild hybrid system that helps save fuel. Maruti Suzuki engineers have also worked painstakingly to enhance mileage figures, and this is even on the variants that do not get the SHVS system. The Swift Dzire is also expected to integrate the new Swift's wider stance and flared wheel arches, but is unlikely to sport a floating roof. But the car will remain under 4 metres in length, and yet is expected to have a taller and roomier boot.
On the inside the new cabin is roomier - a big grouse in the 2nd generation car. Like on the new Swift hatch, the top variants of the sedan will also have climate control, a touchscreen and connectivity options including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A reverse camera and parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS will round off the package. Steering mounted controls will likely include a smartphone voice response button, which is really helpful once you use one the aforementioned phone integration systems.
