Aprilia SR150 Race Edition Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of its official launch, images of the Aprilia SR150 Race Edition have made its way online revealing the new special model completely. Set to be officially launched on 9th February 2017, the Race Edition as the name suggests is the race inspired model but restricts the upgrades specifically to the aesthetics.

Aprilia SR150 Race Edition Spied

Interestingly, the Aprilia SR150 Race Edition gets covered in the Italian flag livery, also seen on the manufacturer's World Superbike Championship factory team. While the styling and design remain unchanged, you now get grey, red and green body graphics, along with red painted alloy wheels and a gold finished front brake caliper. Adding the sporty effect is the red finished rear shock absorber on the Race Edition. The red and black dual-tone seat has been retained.

With respect to powertrain, the Aprilia SR150 Race Edition is expected to continue in the exsiting setup. Aprilia's most affordable offering in India comes with a 154.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 10.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque available at 5500 rpm. The motor comes paired to an automatic transmission. Couple that with a power-to-weight ratio of just 122 kg and the bike is one of the best scooters off the line.

More details on the Aprilia SR150 Race Edition will be available tomorrow. The current model is priced at ₹ 68,806 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the special edition is expected to command a premium, albeit marginal.



Spy Image Source: Team-BHP.com