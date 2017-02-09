Adding a dash of sportiness to its moto-scooter, Piaggio Group has launched the Aprilia SR150 Race in the country priced at ₹ 70,282 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SR 150 Race comes in less than six months after the regular SR150 scooter was launched in India and comes with Aprilia's RS-GP inspired body colour and graphics. The SR 150 Race joins the standard version of the scooter and will be sold via the Motoplex and Vespa outlets across India.

Commenting on the new addition, Piaggio Vehicles, Managing Director and CEO, Stefano Pelle said, "The great response we got when we introduced the SR 150 in India last year gave us the confidence that the market is now ripe for change. The youth of India is keen to explore the new and this augurs well for a brand like ours which thrives on building different categories in every market that we operate in. We hope that the SR 150 Race brings our patrons even closer to the racy appeal they long for in their daily rides and changes, yet again, the way India purchases its 2-wheelers."

As seen in the spy shots, the new Aprilia SR 150 Race gets covered in the bike maker's racing colours. While design gets no changes, the scooter now sports a grey base tone with red and green body graphics, along with red painted alloy wheels and gold finished front brake caliper. The rear shock absorber has been painted red, while the black and red seat has been carried over from the standard version. Aprilia says the suspension spring have been tuned for faster acceleration.

Mechanicals remain same on the Aprilia SR 150 Race with power coming from the 154.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 10.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque available at 5500 rpm. The motor comes paired to an automatic transmission. The scooter has a kerb weight of just 122 kg lending an appreciable power-to-weight ratio. The SR 150 comes with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking power comes from the disc at front and drum brake at the rear setup.

Offering a perspective on the competitive pricing of the SR 150 Race, Pelle went on to add, "Our philosophy as a company is to do things differently. This is clearly evident from our range of offerings in India and the fact that we have been fairly successful in winning the patronage of our esteemed customers. To this end, we have priced the SR 150 Race at a point which makes it appeal to the youth who are driven by quality and differentiation in all their adventures. We hope that the SR 150 Race meets with the same success as the SR 150 and we look forward to further consolidating Aprilia's crossover sport-scooter proposition in the country."

Barring its sibling the Vespa 150, the Aprilia SR 150 does not have a direct rival in the 150 cc scooter segment. Moreover, the sporty credentials of the scooter have ensured that it caught the attention of motorcycle buyers as well, given the model's excellent dynamics and a stellar pricing.