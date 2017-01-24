Anand Mahindra's Witty Reply To This Twitter User Shows Why He's The Boss

If you've seen Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' you might have noticed a scene where Bruce Wayne walks into a restaurant only to find Rachel Dawes and Harvey Dent talking about how difficult it was to get into 'this place' and when Mr Wayne decides to put two tables together, the question that came to mind was, 'How could he?' and prompt was the reply, "I own this place". It was Mahindra Group's Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra who brought back fond memories of that dialogue today in what was a brilliant Twitter comeback.

That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in. Pininfarina sustains its legendary & pathbreaking designs. https://t.co/Q5UNZNK1AN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017

It all started when Anand Mahindra tweeted about the Maserati Birdcage, a concept car by Italian design and engineering firm Pininfarina. The tweet read, "That's one cage I wouldn't mind being imprisoned in,"

@anandmahindra what stops you from buying it?Go for it. — siddhant khanna (@khanna_siddhant) January 24, 2017

Twitter is known for its wisecracks and post this tweet, someone replied to Mr Mahindra asking him why he didn't just go ahead and buy the car. To which the big boss of the $17.9 billion company promptly replied, "We bought the company instead".

We bought the company instead...(Pininfarina) 😊 https://t.co/beNzPTLN9t — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2017

It was a Mic drop moment and clearly, the twitter user didn't see it coming. Mahindra had in December 2015, bought the Italian design firm for a $28 million. The company bought a controlling stake 76.06 per cent of Pininfarina shares from Pincar S.r.l. and it was something that the poor guy did not factor in. The prompt reply by Anand Mahindra brought in a loud applause as replies poured in asking him to 'Take a bow' or calling him 'L.E.G.E.N. D.A. R.Y'.

With the Birdcage Concept Pininfarina had chosen to rekindle the spirit of road racing in the sixties. The Birdcage 75th is an extreme concept and an extension of the Maserati brand. It revives the story of a true dream car and look at it, it speaks so much about the DNA of the brand as well as the design house. The Birdcage 75th, in homage to the spirit of the dream car era, is based on the road racing chassis of the Maserati MC12 and was designed around the fact that it had to handle 700 bhp from the V12 engine. We think that's reason enough to bring out the auto enthusiast in Anand Mahindra.

Pininfarina is not the only company that Mahindra has bought stake in, in recent times. The company had already acquired a stake in Peugeot Motorcycles and very recently taken the reins at both BSA and JAWA. In fact we've seen how well even the Ssangyong takeover has worked for the company and it keeps getting better. At one point in time, the company also had an eye on Aston Martin, but from what we've heard, it didn't quite work out. So, here's to many more acquisitions and many more such tweets!