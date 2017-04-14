All TVS Two-Wheelers Are Now BSIV Compliant

Home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company recently announced achieving BS-IV compliance for its entire model range in India. The manufacturer has already launched the BS-IV compliant TVS Wego and TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooters in February 2017 and March 2017 respectively. And now the remaining motorcycles and scooters available for sale from the 1st of April 2017 are BS-IV compliant too. The updates models include - the sporty Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 180, and Apache RTR 160 along with the commuters TVS Victor, StarCity+, Sport, and the scooters - TVS Zest 110 and Scooty Pep Plus.

TVS launched the BS-IV compliant Jupiter in March 2017

In addition to BS-IV compliant engines, all TVS two-wheelers will now also come with an automatic headlamp on (AHO) function adhering to the new safety regulations. In fact, TVS even offers daytime running lights (DRL) as either standard or as an option in some of the models. While the entire Apache range, Zest 110, and Scooty Pep Plus get DRLs as standard, the company's premium commuter TVS Victor gets LED DRLs only on the disc brake variant. As for the engines, despite being BS-IV compliant power and torque on all the models remain unchanged.

The TVS Victor now comes with DRLs

Announcing the introducing of its BS-IV compliant model range TVS Motor Company said that with the latest emission norms in place, customers are now looking to purchase vehicles that lead to a cleaner world. TVS Motor Company claims that it has always supported this change and thus all the current products of the Company are BS IV compliant and meet the new emission guidelines.

All TVS Apaches gets DRLs as standard

Last month the Supreme Court issued a ban on sale on the sale of BS-III compliant vehicle in India effective from the 1st of April 2017. Thus manufacturers were left with no choice but to update their entire model range to BS-IV compliant vehicles. Rivals like Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle ad Scooter India have already achieved BS-IV compliance for their model range, and now TVS has done the same.