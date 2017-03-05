All-New Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show

Porsche is all set to unveil the Panamera Sport Turismo at the Geneva Motor Show along with the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4E Hybrid and the Panamera Turbo. The Panamera Sprot Turismo is a tad easier to live with thanks to a larger tailgate, lowered loading lip, increased bootspace and 4+1 seating. Meaning that, the Panamera Sport Turismo can seat 5 people, comfortably.

Porsche Panamera 1.4 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(2017 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo-Interior)

The Panamera Sport Turismo gets all the fancy bells and whistles available in the Panamera range such as the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche Communications Management, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche InnoDrive, electronic stabilisation control, rear axle steering and so on. Also, the list includes AWD, adaptive air suspension and Porsche Traction Management. The Panamera Sport Turismo also gets an adaptive spoiler and has three settings that depend on the driver settings and the speed. It can generate a down-force of up to 50 kg. This would mark the first time that a Panamera will have seating for three passengers at the rear. Optionally, one can also get a Panamera Sport Turismo with 4 seats with electric adjustment for the rear seats.

(2017 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo)

The Panamera Sport Turismo will be available internationally with four engine variants. There will be a 3.0 Litre turbocharged V6, a 2.9 Litre twin-turbocharged V6, a hybrid mode which will have the 2.9 Litre engine and a 136 bhp electric motor and the last engine option will be the 4.0 Litre twin-turbocharged V8.

The first deliveries of the all-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo will begin only in October, 2017 across Europe and the USA. There is no word on whether it will come to India or not.