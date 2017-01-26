All-New BMW Z5 Spotted Testing Again; Will Be Introduced In 2018

It was exactly a year ago when we brought you the first spy images of the all-new BMW Z5 roadster, the successor to the much popular BMW Z4. While the latter has already come to the end of its production, BMW is still working on the new Z5, which was recently spotted undergoing cold weather testing. Draped heavily in camouflage, the car is still hiding a lot under all that cover, but this time we were able to spot a few changes like the revised headlamps and the new exhaust setup.

BMW Z4 90.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Now, from the first time we saw the BMW Z5 prototype, the new test mule sees quite a bit of changes. That said the car still doesn't look production ready. The bonnet has been again redesigned and is a bit curvier now, while the headlamps have been slightly restyled. And while the front grille looks the same, the front bumper has changed and now houses a three-part airdam and larger air intakes on either side.

BMW Z5 Side View

From the sides, you'll see that the new BMW Z5 comes with new 10-spoke alloy wheels and different ORVMs, which also do not look like they will be offered with the production car. The rear, on the other hand, seems to come with a new boot lid, but the masking and camouflage hide most of these features. The taillamps on this test mule are also new and we are pretty sure they will again change in the production model. And instead of the round exhaust pipes, the latest prototype has more angular ones on offer. Also unlike the Z4's hard top, the BMW Z5 will come with a soft top like seen in the prototype. This will aid in some considerable weight reduction.

BMW Z5 Rear

Now, other specifications and engine options are yet to be revealed, but the car is likely to BMW-sourced four- and six-cylinder engines along with a hybrid version as well. Word is that a fully-fledged M version of the Z5 will not be offered, so range topper will most likely be an electrified variant said to offer all-wheel drive.

Image Source: Motor1