Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Launched Internationally

The international launch of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will always be a date to remember for the company. After all, this is the first time that Alfa Romeo has went ahead and manufactured an SUV. Yet another reason why SUVs will continue to rule the roost across the world for some time to come!

The Stelvio will be available for purchase in three trim variants; Stelvio, Stelvio Super and the Stelvio Tecnica. There will be a choice of either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pumps out 280 bhp or a 2.2-litre diesel engine pumping out 210 bhp. Both the engines get an 8-speed automatic transmission and Alfa Romeo's Q4 AWD system. The Stelvio petrol does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds and hits a top speed of 230 kmph. The diesel engine variant, on the other hand, does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 214 kmph.

(Alfa Romeo Stelvio-Profile)

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets some serious kit in the form of 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, integrated brake system, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency brakes, lane departure warning and pedestrian detection. Also, it gets 17-inch alloys along with parking sensors, cruise control, electric tailgate and rain sensors.

(Alfa Romeo Stelvio-dashboard)

In addition, the Stelvio Super gets a choice of leather upholstery in three colours, 18-inch alloys and door sills with steel inserts. One can also get the Stelvio Super fitted with the optional luxury pack and sports pack, which include features such as full grain leather upholstery, real wood inserts, heated steering wheel, aluminium inserts and steel pedals. The Stelvio Tecnica is more suited for fleet operators and corporate customers.

(Alfa Romeo Stelvio-Rear)

The Stelvio, like any other Alfa Romeo, is a gorgeous-looking car, but unfortunately, we will not be seeing it in India.