AeroMobil Flying Car To Be Revealed In Monaco This Month

A 'flying car' is turning out to be the dream for many, and rightly so, given how congested the roads are turning out to be. While, the idea has been in a conceptual stage for the longest time now, we might soon see a near production ready version of what could be world's first flying car. Slovakian firm - AeroMobil is a small manufacturer that seems to see the potential in the flying car future and is all set to present its flying car concept at the Top Marques Show in Monaco on 20th April 2017.

Aeromobil has claimed a fuel efficiency of 12.5 kmpl on the Flying Car concept

The company had previously shown the Aeromobil flying car 3.0 concept in 2014 and the latest version witnesses a host of improvements and an updated design over the older version. Mechanically, the company is yet to reveal what goes into the making of the flying car. However, it does say "Aeromobil is completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion. By combining aero and car functionality in perfect harmony it heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport on the road or in the air."

The Aeromobil 3.0 concept was a two seater and was powered by a Rotax 912 four-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for around 99 bhp of power and a top speed of 200 kmph in the air. Meanwhile, the road version had a top speed of 160 kmph. Those numbers could see a healthy improvement on the upcoming version. However, the more interesting part of the flying car was its claimed fuel efficiency. Aeromobil said that the car could return as much 12.5 kmpl on road and 15 litres per hour in air. The total range claimed was around 875 km on the road asnd 700 km in the air.

Deliveries could start as early as next year of the Flying car concept

That said, complete details will be available on 20th April at the Top Marques Show. The annual event is said to be the most exclusive supercar show in Europe and certainly will see a lot of potential buyers turning up as well. The company says, deliveries for the Aeromobil flying car could commence as early as next year. However, it also depends on if the company will face any setbacks in the process. Aeromobil is yet to reveal the pricing as well of the model, but do not expect it to be easy on the pocket in any way.