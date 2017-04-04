Aditya Patel To Compete In 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia Championship

Having showcased his mettle in the Audi R8 LMS Asia Cup for two seasons, ace Indian driver Aditya Patel will race in the Blancpain GT Series Asia championship in 2017. Aditya will be driving the Audi R8 LMS GT3 and will partner driver Mitch Gilbert in the championship. This also marks the European Blancpain GT Series making its maiden foray to Asia with the Blancpain GT Series Asia championship and has signed up manufacturers including Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes, BMW, McLaren and Aston Martin to be a part of the series.

The 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia features a a 12-race calendar spread over six weekends. The Asia championship will kick start in Sepang, Malaysia in early April and will move on to the Chang International Circuit in Thailand in May. This will be followed by two race weekends in Suzuka and Fuji in Japan in June and August respectively. The inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia will conclude in China with the last two rounds in Shanghai and the newly constructed Zhejiang circuit in September and October.

Like the European championship, the Blancpain GT Series Asia will see two drivers sharing a car. Joining Aditya will be Malaysian-born Australian driver Mitch Gilbert making them strong contenders, with both drivers having a combined racing experience of over 20 years.

Keeping his momentum going with the Blancpain GT Series Asia, Aditya Patel said, "I would like to thank Audi India for giving me this opportunity and for their unwavering support over the past five years. The Blancpain GT Series is one of the world's premier racing championships and I am really looking forward to being a part of it. My teammate, Mitch Gilbert, has proved his speed in various championships in the past as well. While the competition will be tough, I have no doubt that together, we will achieve great results this year," said Aditya Patel.

Speaking on the Audi talent joining the Blancpain GT Series Asia championship, Audi India - Head, Rahil Ansari said, "Aditya has shown remarkable performances in previous years and we wish him a great racing season at Blancpain GT Series Asia this year with the indomitable Audi R8 LMS. We are confident that with successful exploits of Aditya and other Indian racing talents, motorsports will get a tremendous boost in India as well."