8 Petrol Pumps Caught Using Cheating Device For Dispensing Less Fuel In UP

The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday raided at over a dozen petrol pumps to check the petrol theft in the state capital.

The STF sleuth found that a chip board like device worth ₹ 3,000 was placed inside the petrol dispensing machine, which did the job.

At the informer's tip-off, the sleuths came to know about one electrician Ravinder, who had developed that chip which helped the petrol pumps to sell less amount of petrol for the same amount of money.

According to reports, Ravindra had sold this chip to over 1,000 petrol pump owners across UP.

On raiding at least eight pumps in the city, three at Sitapur Road and one each in Cantonment, Chinhat at Kamta crossing, Samta Mulak crossing in Gomtinagar and KGMU all of them were found to be using the said chip.

After proper investigation, the STF team arrested, Ravindra, several petrol pump workers and owners.

One of the customers told ANI, "We are very satisfied and happy. The government should continue this good work. I suggest strict action should be taken against the wrong doers."

Another customer suggested that the raids should be conducted in every petrol pump.