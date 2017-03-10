7 Seater Cars In India

Known as the hub for hatchbacks, the Indian automotive market skewed to large family vehicles over the last few years. The growing preference for seven seater cars in India led to the launch of new models in the utility segment to benefit from the rising demand. Attributed to large space, well-equipped cabin and power-packed performance, the seven seater cars are comfortable for large families. From the slew of models in this space, we discern the best seven seater cars currently being retailed in India. Here is a compilation of seven seater cars in India that you can consider if you are planning to buy one.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova was first launched in India in 2005 as a replacement for the Toyota Qualis. Surpassing its predecessor in terms of popularity, Innova became one of the highest selling seven seater cars in India. Spacious cabin, powerful line of engines, multiple storage points and powerful performance made it a leader in the seven-seater MPV space. During its product cycle so far, the MPV received several updates, but the most conspicuous change was seen when it took a generation leap in 2016. Currently, in the second generation, the new Innova Crysta witnessed sea changes and a name change with the addition of suffix 'Crysta'. While radically it remains intact the MPV has received styling updates to the exterior and interior. On the inside, it looks more upmarket and is loaded with a myriad of tech including a 4.2 inch TFT Multi-Information Display, 7-inch touchscreen system with DVD player, dedicated AC vents for second and third rows and 20 bottle holders. It also gets standard safety provisions such as 3 airbags, ABS with EBD. Available with a choice of manual and automatic transmission, it gets an option between the 2.4 litre and 2.8 litre diesel engines along with a 2.7 litre petrol unit.

The Innova Crysta Comes In Both Petrol and Diesel Trims

Toyota Innova Crysta Price - Rs 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota Innova Crysta Mileage - 9.9 kmpl

Renault Lodgy

Renault ventured into the seven seater MPV space with Lodgy in April 2015. Rivalling the well-established rivals in the segment, Renault Lodgy is available with a choice of seven-seat and eight seat layout. Boasting large dimensions, this seven-seater car is spacious with comfortable room for occupants in all three rows. In terms of looks, it is a tad boxy, but the front profile is imposing with the chrome finished honeycomb mesh grille enhancing the visual appeal. Under the hood, it gets the 1.5 litre K9K, oil burner that develops power in two states of tune-84bhp and 108bhp. For transmitting power, it uses the five-speed manual unit and there is also an option for the six-speed manual gearbox. Key features on the MPV include cruise control, ABS with EBD, brake assist and dual front airbags.

The Renault Lodgy Also Gets a Special World Edition Model

Renault Lodgy Price - Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Renault Lodgy Mileage -21.04 kmpl

Mahindra Xylo

A preferred choice for large Indian families, Xylo is offered with seven, eight and nine seat layout. There is a large amount of room for occupants seated in the first, second and third row. Besides, there is ample space for storage in the luggage compartment and inside cabin with bottle holders on the doors, glove box in front and cubby hole etc. It packs a bunch of features inside the cabin like individual AC vents, power steering, power windows with express up/down with anti-pinch, keyless entry, 2 DIN music system, steering mounted controls and voice command technology to name a few. On the safety front, the SUV gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard provisions on the range-topping variant. Power comes from the 2.2 litre oil burner making 119bhp and 2.4 litre diesel units putting out 94bhp.

Mahindra Xylo is One of the Most Spacious Models in its Segment

Mahindra Xylo Price - ₹ 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra Xylo Mileage - 15.0 kmpl

Mahindra XUV500

Introduced in September 2011, the flagship SUV from Mahindra carved a niche for itself in the full grown SUV segment. Following the footsteps of Scorpio, the new entrant from Mahindra became the new flag bearer of the Mumbai-based automaker. Built on the 'Cheetah-inspired' design tenet, it has an aggressive stance with key elements like pronounced wheel arches, black cladding, bold front grille and sporty alloys. To keep abreast with the rising competition in the segment, Mahindra conferred styling updates and additional kit to the SUV. Deriving power from the 2.2 litre, mHawk VGT oil burner good for 140bhp, it is available with the five-speed manual and six-speed automatic unit. The SUV is also available with the 1.99 litre diesel engine exclusively in Delhi.

The Mahindra XUV500 Petrol is Exclusive for Delhi/NCR

Mahindra XUV500 Price - ₹ 12.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra XUV500 Mileage -16 kmpl

Mahindra Scorpio

The first passenger vehicle from Mahindra continues to be a popular choice in the SUV segment amid more contemporary rivals. Built on a new platform the new generation Mahindra Scorpio received comprehensive aesthetic updates and mechanical changes. While it retained the basic contours, the new-generation Scorpio looks more edgy and sporty over the model it preceded. The 2.2 litre and 2.5 litre engines were tuned to deliver improved performance and the on-the-fly 4X4 system is a new addition, optional on select variants. Transmission duties are carried out by the five-speed manual gearbox and the six-speed auto box is available only on the range-topping variant. Inside, it looks more premium and gets a touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, steering mounted controls, cruise control etc. Mahindra also offers a 1.99 litre oil burner on the SUV available for retail only in Delhi.

The Current-gen Mahindra Scorpio is More Stylish and Well-Equipped

Mahindra Scorpio Price - ₹ 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra Scorpio Mileage - 15.37 kmpl

Honda BR-V

The latest carmaker to foray into the seven seater car segment in India is Honda. Honda India launched BR-V in May 2016 in four trim levels spread across two engine and two gearbox options. Sharing underpinnings with Brio, the BR-V is built on Honda's 'Active Solid Motion' design language and takes styling cues from Mobilio MPV. What makes it stand out in the segment is the seven-seat layout, as most of the models in this space get five-seat configuration. In terms of tech, it gets start/stop button, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, roof mounted AC vents, Bluetooth connectivity, height adjuster for driver's seat etc. Safety provisions on the SUV include standard dual SRS airbags, ABS and EBD. Mechanicals powering the SUV include Honda's 1.5 litre petrol and diesel units making a maximum power of 117bhp and 98bhp respectively. Both the engines are paired to the six-speed manual transmission and a CVT is available only on select petrol variants.

Honda BR-V Takes Styling Cues From the Mobilio MPV

Honda BR-V Price - ₹ 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda BR-V Mileage -15.4 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Launched in 2012, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was instrumental in venturing into the compact MPV segment. The three-row MPV gained popularity in a short span of time owing to its affordable price and seven-seat layout. While the first two rows are comfortable in terms of space, the third row is suitable for kids. Available with petrol, diesel and CNG fuel options, the MPV sources power from the 1.4 litre petrol unit developing 91bhp. This is the same unit that powers the CNG variant. The 1.3 litre oil burner is good for 88.5bhp of power and comes with SHVS technology for improved fuel economy. Both the engines use the five-speed manual gearbox and the four-speed automatic unit is optional on petrol variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the Most Affordable 7-Seater

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price - ₹ 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Mileage - 24.5 kmpl

Mahindra NuvoSport

Launched in April 2016, Mahindra NuvoSport is a subcompact SUV that comes with an option of five and seven-seat layout. Sporting an aggressive front profile, the seven-seater family car uses Mahindra's 1.5 litre, mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp of power at 3750rpm in power mode and 71.6bhp at 3250rpm in Eco mode. The torque developed in power mode is 240Nm between 1600 to 2800rpm in power mode and 180Nm in eco mode between 1600 to 2100rpm. The SUV gets a choice between five-speed manual and five-speed AMT unit.

Mahindra NuvoSport is Essentially the Facelifted Quanto

Mahindra NuvsoSport Price - ₹ 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra NuvoSport Mileage -17.45 kmpl

Mahindra TUV300

Launched in 2015, the Mahindra TUV300 is the only sub-4 metre SUV to come with a seven-seat layout. Designed in conjunction with Italian automotive design house Pininfarina, which the company owns now, the TUV flaunts a boxy and muscular design language, which is said to be inspired by a tank. Mahindra also introduced its new mHawk80 1.5 litre diesel engine which is offered in two states of tunes - 84 bhp and 81 bhp, the latter being the case in the AMT variant. Later the TUV300 also received the more powerful mHawk100, which does duty in the Mahindra NuvoSport.

Mahindra TUV300 is the Only Sub-4 Metre SUV to Come With 7 Seats

Mahindra TUV300 Price - ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra TUV300 Mileage -18.49 kmpl

Tata Safari Storme/Dicor

First launched in 1998, the Tata Safari has been one of the Tata Motor's longest running products. Currently offered in two iteration - Safari Storme and Safari Dicor, both the models come in seven seat layouts with features like - fabric s8eat covers, Harman infotainment system, rear AC vents, electrically foldable and heated ORVMs and more. The SUV's VARICOR 400 2.2 litre diesel engine is currently one of the most powerful ones in the segment at 154 bhp and develops a massive amount of peak torque of 400 Nm. The lower variants get the less powerful VARICOR 320, which is also a 2.2 litre mill but makes only 148 bhp in the Storme and 138 bhp in Dicor. Torque remains the same at 320 Nm.

Tata Safari Storme VARICOR 400

Tata Safari Price - ₹ 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Safari Mileage - 14.1 kmpl (Storme) / 11.57 kmpl (Dicor)

Tata Hexa

Launch early this year in January 2017, the Tata Hexa is the newest seven seater in the Indian market. While the crossover model is more popular for its six seat layout, which gets captain seat even in the second row, the Hexa does come in a seven seater option as well with the conventional bench seat at the middle. The Hexa also features and host of comfort features like - rear AC vents, window blinds, touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman and much more. The powertrains have been sourced from the Safari Storme, but here only the base variant gets the VARICOR 320 engine while rest all variants feature the more powerful VARICOR 400 motor.

Tata Hexa is the Newest 7-Seater in the Market

Tata Hexa Price: ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Hexa Mileage: 14.5 kmpl