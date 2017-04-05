591 Bhp BMW M5 Competition Edition Announced For India

BMW India will soon launch one of its most powerful cars - the BMW M5 Competition Edition in the country. The company hasn't announced a launch date yet but the car will go on sale in India very soon. As the name itself suggests, the new limited edition BMW M5 comes with the Competition Package and comes in BMW Individual special Mineral White metallic paint finish along with other sporty cosmetic additions. BMW is making only 200 examples of the M5 Competition Edition and in India, it will be a made to order model.

The BMW M5 Competition Edition can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds

The car is powered by a 591 bhp 4.4 litre, 8-cylinder, M TwinPower turbo petrol engine, while mated to an M performance DCT gearbox. The car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. In addition to the powerful engine, the BMW M5 Competition Edition gets some other mechanical upgrades as well modified suspension with firmer spring and damper set-up ensures even more dynamic control, sports steering wheel with M-specific Servotronic Mode and a modified exhaust system with distinctly sporty motor sound.

The M gills get M5 Competition Edition logo on either side

On the other hand, cosmetic enhancements include the signature BMW kidney grille up front with vertical twin slats and sharp double barrel projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The M-style body kit adds a lot of muscle to the car and the bumper houses three large air intakes. The car also gets a lot of black treatment for the M gills element with "M5 Competition" logo on either side above the front wheels along and M Performance door mirror caps with a carbon finish. Other features include a 20-inch BMW M light alloy wheels double-spoke 601 M with exclusive paint in Jet black uni, gloss-lathed, BMW's M Performance rear diffuser Carbon and M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and a twin tailpipe quad exhaust system in black chrome.

The M5 Competition package adds fine-grain Merino leather upholstery

As for the interior, the all-black cabin also gets the Competition package treatment that includes - BMW's M multifunctional seats in fine-grain Merino leather with BMW Individual insignia on the headrest. There is a carbon fibre element on the dashboard with "M5 Competition" logo and 1/200 signet.