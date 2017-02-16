50000 Orders Pending For the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza; Waiting Period Up To 7 Months

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is clearly one of the most successful products from the Indo-Japanese carmaker. It's been nearly a year since the car has been launched in India and the company has already garnered over 2 lakh bookings for the popular subcompact SUV. While the numbers are quite impressive, the company is still facing a tough time catering to the market demand. In fact, the Vitara Brezza still commands a waiting period of up to 6-7 months depending on the variant and nearly 50,000 bookings are still pending.

The major reason for this delay is, in fact, the production crunches the company has been facing since the last couple of year. Despite production running at full capacity the company hasn't been able to entirely meet the overwhelming demand for the Vitara Brezza and the Baleno premium hatchback, which has been resulting in backlogs and increased waiting period. But the company is soon expected to see some relief as the Baleno's production is being shifted to Suzuki's new plant in Gujarat, which will not only allow the company to increase the production of the Vitara Brezza and the Baleno, but also give more room for the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The production shift will also allow the company to focus on coming out with more variants of the aforementioned models, like the soon-to-be-launched Baleno RS, the Vitara Brezza AMT and even the petrol iteration of the Vitara Brezza. While the Baleno RS is expected go on sale in India in the first half to 2017, the company is yet to reveal a definite time frame for the other two.

Since the car's launch in March 2016, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 90,000 units of the Vitara Brezza as of 31st January 2017 and is expected to cross the 1 lakh sales milestone by the end of February. The company has been selling an average of over 9000 units of the Vitara Brezza a month which is, in fact, quite commendable.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered with only on diesel engine under the hood - the 1.3-litre DDIS motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car comes with the much appreciated floating roof style design with a host of features that include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, dual airbags and ABS with EBD among others. Currently the Vitara Brezza is priced in India at ₹ 7.26 lakh to ₹ 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).