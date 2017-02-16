4th Generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class Interior Spotted For The First Time

The fourth generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class is due for a global premiere later this year and the German auto giant is working in full swing to test its smallest luxury offering. The latest set of spy shots of the new generation A-Class have arrived from Sweden, where the model was spotted during cold winter tests and have managed to give glimpse of the hatchback's interior for the first time.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will get the split screen instrument cluster Mercedes-Benz A-Class 31.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Still covered in heavy disguise, the next generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class is based on the second gen MFA platform and will be borrowing a host of cues from the bigger models in the company's line-up. Case in point is the all-digital instrument cluster that can be seen on the prototype. While the current model makes do with conventional dials, the next generation model will use the tablet style digital instrument cluster that is already seen on the W222 S-Class as well as the upcoming new generation E-Class. The system however, is expected to be available only on the top-end trims of the hatchback, but certainly looks fancy on the small car.

The multi-function steering wheel gets more controls

The interior spy shots also reveal the multi-function steering wheel that continues to be a three-spoke unit, but with a tonne of new controls visible. While the images don't reveal more details about the interior, one can expect more of S-Class influence visibly on the baby A. The new gen model will also be slightly larger on the inside, so expect a much liberated cabin in terms of legroom and cargo space. Other update will be the addition of semi-autonomous system on the car that with a host of radars and sensors in place. It needs to be seen though how much of it will actually make it to India.

The 2018 A-Class is expected to carry semi-autonomous tech

On the outside, the camouflaged test mule offers a much better perspective of the design. The next generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be wider than the outgoing model, even though the overall shape continues to remain similar. The front is expected to get a more elegant approach evolved from the current styling, while rear will feature wider LED tail lights. Engine options will include an expansive range globally including both three and four cylinder versions. Then, there is also the A45 AMG that could see power exceeding the 400 bhp mark this time.

The new A-Class will also be wider than the current model

While an official confirmation is awaited, speculations suggest that the next gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September and will be heading to several markets soon after. What's also interesting is that hese updates will also make it to the next gen CLA and GLA that are built on the same platform. India is a popular market for the luxury hatchback and one can expect Mercedes' Indian arm to bring the model sometime in 2018. More details will be available in the days to come.



Spy Image Source: Motor1.com