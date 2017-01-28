21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally 2017 Gets Green Signal From NGT

We are almost a month into the New Year and it is now time for the 7th edition of the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally 2017. Since the last couple of years, we have seen that this yearly event, which takes place in Delhi, is always preceded by a long and cold debate between the organisers and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) whether it should happen or not. The NGT has imposed a ban on vehicles that are older than 15 years from plying on road, and getting approvals for the rally has been a major task for the organiser of the rally every year. But this time the green body has decided to make an exception for the Vintage Car Rally 2017 without much hassle, giving vintage car connoisseurs and enthusiast a reason to rejoice.

Slated to take place from 17th - 19th February 2017, like previous year, will be held at the Red Fort. The order came on a plea filed by Madan Mohan, founder trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust and organiser of the auto show. A Bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Swatanter Kumar said, "We permit this rally as a one-time event from February 17 to 19," granting permission to organise the seventh edition of the rally in the national capital. Earlier during the fifth and sixth edition of the event, the organisers have had the toughest time convincing the National Green Tribunal to grant permission for the rally.

Vintage Car Rally

In fact, in the plea submitted to the NGT, Madan Mohan also mentioned that this year's event will also raise funds for differently-abled children. "It is pertinent to mention here that in the rallies held in the past, spastic and blind children have been associated and have also benefited from the same as they not only took part in the rally but also received part of the proceeds from the organisers of the rally. In the rally, spastic children and blind children will be associated," the plea, filed through advocate P V Raghunandan, said.

Since 2011, the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust has been successfully conducting the International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show of the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally. And the seventh edition is expected to kick things a notch higher. This year's rally will see - 75 magnificent, handpicked Indian vintage and classic cars, 15 International cars from the UK, the USA, Germany, France and Italy along with 25 motorcycles from all over the world, which are planned to be displayed at the majestic Red Fort. The exclusive 'Maharaja' cars are also scheduled to participate in the three-day event.

The rally, with the theme of 'Motivation is what keeps you going', is scheduled to be flagged off from the historic Red Fort on 17th February and culminate at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, followed by a ceremonial drive. Considering the number of international guests that are expected to participate this year, the organising committee has received support from Tourism Ministry, Government of India and several National & International State Tourism Boards.