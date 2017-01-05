2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Caught Testing Again

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has been working on the new generation Phantom for quite a while now. Earlier in June, we shared the first clear spy images of the car, and recently the new Phantom was again caught on camera while undergoing testing. Slated for a 2018 launch, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Phantom will be the eight generation model and the first Rolls-Royce to be built on the new all-aluminium space frame architecture.

Early last year, Rolls-Royce even showed us a glimpse of the new Phantom by releasing a teaser image of the Phantom's body that will be an all-aluminium structure. Apart from the new architecture, the 2018 Phantom comes with several design and cosmetic updates. Even though the image doesn't reveal much about the 2018 Phantom, you can pick out a few changes that have been made to the model.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Spotted in June 2016

For starters, the new-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom has slightly grown in dimensions and a bit longer wheelbase. While in the latest spy shots we can only see the rear section of the car, the previous images reveal that the face has also been updated. The trademark grille continues to be the centrepiece in the front with new headlamps and a new front bumper as well. The heavy camouflage hides most of the changes made to the car, but still it's clear that the new Phantom retains the silhouette from the current version. That said the exterior gets softer lines, similar to the new Wraith and Dawn models staying in line with the current trend. The rear has also been updated but here we can only see the new taillamps.

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Rear

Inside the new Rolls-Royce Phantom you get a more tech-friendly cabin with a dual-screen infotainment system replacing the traditional dials, while there was abundant woodwork to ensure the aesthetics were up to the mark. The company's extensive bespoke options will continue to remain one of the key features on the new model as well.

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Cabin

Powertrain details are yet to be revealed, but it is said that 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom will come with a 6.6-litre twin turbocharged V12 petrol engine. But we will be able to confirm that only when Rolls-Royce reveals the car, which is likely to happen later this year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.