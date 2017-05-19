2018 Nissan Leaf Teased; Unveil Later This Year

Japanese auto giant Nissan has begun teasing the next generation Nissan Leaf Electric Vehicle, ahead of its official debut later this year. The world's most popular EV in terms of sales, the Leaf will be moving into the new generation this year with a completely new design language, autonomous features and a much higher range compared to the current version. Nissan plans to release more of such teaser images running up to the unveil, which will take place in September this year possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf has been heavily influenced from the IDS Concept

Without giving too much away, the first teaser image reveals the two LED projector lamps on the all-new Nissan Leaf. The headlamp housing is similar to the one seen on Nissan's IDS concept that was showcased at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. In fact, earlier spy shots of the all-new Leaf have also revealed the silhouette to be very similar to the IDS concept. Also expect to see Nissan's V-Motion grille on the EV and floating roof.

In addition, the next generation Nissan Leaf will get a roomier cabin and will be incorporating a host of new creature comforts. More importantly, the new Leaf is likely to feature Nissan's ProPilot autonomous driving tech with the model getting three levels of autonomous capability. The EV will also see a major hike in its total range from the current 172 km range. With other electric vehicles having grown by a good margin, the new Leaf is expected carry a maximum range of 350-400 km on a single charge. That said, the new Leaf will be offered in multiple range options internationally.

Launched in 2009, the Nissan Leaf is the world's most popular electric car

The Nissan Leaf is one of the most popular EVs globally with over 260,000 units sold since its launch in 2009 We exclusively told you that the Leaf is being considered for India and it is said that a pilot program in collaboration with government bodies is also planned towards the end of this year.

While the outgoing Nissan Leaf may look a little bland, the next generation version certainly looks a lot more exciting. It is one model we will be eagerly looking forward to this September.