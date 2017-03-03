2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet Revealed; Debut At Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the newest member of the E-Class family - the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet, ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The open-top four-seater was being teased for a while now and mimics the looks of the E-Class coupe, albeit with a soft top instead. Incidentally, the 10th generation E-Class was recently launched in India, and the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet will also be making its way to the domestic market later in the timeline.

Compared to its predecessor, the new generation Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet has grown in proportions. The car is longer at 4826 mm and wider at 1859 mm. The convertible sits higher as well over the older version while the ground clearance is now lower by just 0.6 inches. With respect to design, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet looks as elegant as ever with the smooth lines, bold grille and new LED headlamps with the optional LED Intelligent Light System. The increased length is apparent when you the wheelbase, while the rear design mimics that of the S-Class coupe with the same slim LED tail lights. Quite classy indeed!

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Side

The soft top on the 2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet remains its classy best. The multi-layered fabric roof is available in multiple colour options and gets sophisticated insulation in order to reduce wind and driving noise. Mercedes says that the soft top has been derived from the S-Class Cabriolet and can be opened or retracted in 20 seconds when travelling at speeds up to nearly 50 kmph.

Under the hood, Mercedes has announced that the 2018 E-Class will come with the 3.0 litre BiTurbo V6 engine tuned to produce 324 bhp of power and comes paired to the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Power can be sent either the rear wheels or all wheels on the new E cabriolet.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Rear

Mechanical upgrades include optional adjustable dampers with multiple settings, and the optional Dynamic Select system that allows drivers to customise everything from suspension settings to throttle response and transmission shift points. There is also the Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension, which comes with three settings that helps adjust the firmness in a bid to find good handling stability at high speeds. The Dynamic Select options allows you to drive the car in 5 different modes.

The 2018 E-Class Cabriolet roof opens and retracts in 20 seconds at speed of 50 kmph

Inside, the 2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet borrows details from the coupe and sedan variants. The convertible comes with jet-inspired air vents, 64 colour LED ambient lighting, multiple leather upholstery options as well as a 12.3-inch display and an optional all-digital instrument console. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are offered along with the COMAND infotainment system. You also get wireless charging for mobile phones. Mercedes' Aircap and Airscarf systems make it to the E Cabriolet as well, and help keep the driver warm, should the weather be a little nippy.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Interior

In terms of safety, the new E-Class Cabriolet is built from die-cast aluminium and sheet steel, while boasting of a host of safety features. The Mercedes developed rollover protection system is also available as standard and will fire two cartridges retracted behind the rear seats, if the car senses a rollover is imminent. The cartridges then, help make survival space together with the A-pillar.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet 25th Anniversary Edition

In addition, Mercedes will also launch a 25th Anniversary special edition of the E-Class Cabriolet, which needless to say will come with fancier equipment and aesthetic upgrades including 19-inch wheels instead of 18-inchers as well as the '25th Anniversary' badge; Ruby red shade and a host of other changes. The special edition though will be more of a collectors' piece.