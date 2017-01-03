2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Teased Ahead Of Official Unveil At Detroit Motor Show

Completing two years in the market now, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is all set to receive its first major facelift this month. The updated model was officially teased recently and will be unveiled in the US on 9th Januar at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.

The teaser image of the Mercedes-Benz facelift actually reveals quite a lot about the premium SUV. The front gets a host of changes over the outgoing version including the reworked grille, while the bumper has been tweaked and features revised fog lamps that are much more prominent and air intake enclosure has been slightly changed. The headlamps retain the same shape, but could see a subtle update similar to that on the recently launched CLA facelift.

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The teaser image does not reveal the rear of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA, but you can expect an array of changes including a tweaked bumper and tail lights, along with new alloy wheel design and colour options on offer. Inside, the new GLA facelift will be receiving subtle changes including a larger infotainment screen and will be loaded with more tech wizardry. That said, a detailed list of updates will be available on 9th January

In the US, the 2018 Mercedes GLA facelift will continue to draw power from the 2.0-litre petrol engine, while the AMG variant gets the turbocharged 2.0-litre motor with AWD as standard. When the Mercedes GLA facelift arrives in India, the model will continue to draw power from the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.1-litre diesel engine options. Transmission options will include the 7-speed automatic, while AWD was recently introduced on the model and will make it on the facelifted version as well.

The mid-lifecycle update will not only help the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift retain its popularity in the segment, but also compete against the new generation BMW X1 and Audi Q3 facelift introduced last year. While Mercedes is yet to conifirm, you can expect the GLA facelift to make its debut in India towards the end of this year or in early 2018.