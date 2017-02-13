2018 Lamborghini Urus SUV Spotted Testing Ahead Of Official Debut

The Lamborghini Urus is probably one of the most intriguing models to be built by the Italian supercar maker. And clearly the main reason is the fact that it's the for SUV to be manufactured by Automobili Lamborghini. While we recently told you that the production version of the SUV will make its official debut at the 2017 Auto China in April 2017, a near-production Lamborghini Urus was recently spotted testing for the first time.

Lamborghini Urus Spied

Draped in heavy camouflage, the latest prototype model was spotted near Norway and came bearing several production ready parts. While the Urus hides a lot under this entire disguise, one thing is quite clear that the final car will not be as edgy and sharp as the concept we have seen before. One reason for that could be because the company might possibly want the Lamborghini Urus to appeal to a larger audience, especially, female buyers.

The Lamborghini Urus is built on Volkswagen's MLB platform, so it's quite clear that the underpinning will be shared with the likes of the second-generation Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga. Reports suggest that after its big unveiling at the Auto Shanghai in April 2017, the production of the SUV will also kick off in the same month.

Lamborghini Urus Concept

Despite the fact that the Lamborghini Urus will cater to a larger set of buyers, the car will in no way drift away from the brand's heritage. Earlier Lamborghini has said that the Urus will not just stand out from the current crop of luxurious SUVs in terms of design, but also as far as performance is concerned. In fact, unlike its coupe or spyder cousins, which use naturally aspirated engines, the Urus will pack a turbo-charged engine under the hood. We expect the Urus to come mated to a 4.0-litre V8 with an AWD system, which could make it the fastest and most powerful SUV yet. Lamborghini is also working on a hybrid model of the Urus, which might see the light of the day in 2020.

Image Source: Motor1