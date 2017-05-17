2018 Jeep Wrangler Spotted Testing

Jeep has been working on the new Wrangler for quite some time now. The test mule featured here shows that the new Wrangler will be a mid-life evolution of sorts for the model. Also, even though the changes might not seem so significant, the new Wrangler will be a lot more aerodynamic than before. The new Wrangler will also feature a reversing camera, which will be a first on the model. Jeep is also said to make use of aluminium apart from steel in order to reduce weight. The new Jeep Wrangler will get the Pentastar V6 coupled with an 8-speed automatic or a 5-speed manual transmission. Rumours are that the new model will also get a 3.0-litre V6 Pentastar turbo diesel engine along with a 4-cylinder model as well. The company officials have reiterated that the 2018 Wrangler will continue to offer impressive off-road performance as before.

As far as interior is concerned, the 2018 Wrangler will get updates in the form of Fiat Chrysler Auto's latest UConnect infotainment system, heated steering wheel, heated seats, dual-zone auto climate control and a start-stop system as well.

The centre console reveals space for other switches and buttons which will have controls for off-road tech such as 'sway-bar disable mode' and other add-on or customisable features. Jeep might also make use of better and premium feeling materials for the interior. The 2018 Wrangler will be making its global debut in the last quarter of 2017 and is likely to go on sale at the end of 2017 or early 2018. In order to keep the global sales going, Jeep recently launched a limited edition variant of the Wrangler.

With the current generation Jeep Wrangler already on sale in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), FCA will get the 2018 Wrangler to the country within a few months of the international launch. Expect the prices to go up by a bit.