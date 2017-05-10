2018 Hyundai Kona Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

While it may not be slated for a launch in India, the upcoming Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV is an important product for the automaker globally. Ahead of its official unveil later this year, images of the Kona have been leaked online revealing the model from almost all angles. Sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai i20, the upcoming Kona is the Korean carmaker's answer to the likes of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and the likes, and will be positioned below the Tucson in the company's line-up.

The leaked images were snapped during the Hyundai Kona's TVC shoot in Europe revealing the smooth yet aggressive lines on the model. It's a crossover and not an upright SUV in design. In fact, it looks leaner than the i20 Active as well that is sold in India. The styling is not anything like the current Hyundai cars but you do see the familiar trapezoidal single frame grille. The slim all-LED headlamp cluster looks futuristic and integrate into the accentuated wheel arches. You can also see a receding roofline with an integrated spoiler, while there are roof rails and a contrast black finished roof.

The Hyundai Kona shares its underpinnings with the i20

The rear features a more conventional appearance, but gets extended plastic cladding with reflectors, faux diffuser and wraparound tail lights. The diamond cut alloy wheels like striking on the subcompact SUV. The cabin remains a mystery on the Kona, so that still keeps the surprise element at the official reveal in a few weeks.

With respect to engine options, the 2018 Hyundai Kona will be powered by a host of engine options including a 1-litre and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. The engine line-up is also seen on the recently unveil Hyundai i30 hatchback sold in Europe.

Clearly, the Hyundai Kona is a more evolved model for India and would be a too expensive proposition for its dimensions. Instead, Hyundai India has been working on the subcompact SUV for the domestic market that will take on the Honda BR-V, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the likes in the segment. The model is based on the Carlino concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and is expected to hit the markets sometime in 2019.



Spy Images Source: Carspotting Portugal on Facebook and Autoweek.nl