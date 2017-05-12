2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Officially Unveiled in Japan

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift has been officially revealed in Japan in images, ahead of its launch in June this year. The premium hatchback (also known as Fit in some markets) gets subtle changes to its styling for a fresh appeal, without tinkering too much with the design language.The Honda Jazz facelift is slated to come to India as well, and is likely to be introduced here in the second half of 2018.

Honda Jazz 6.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Honda Jazz gets subtle upgrades over the older version

The grainy images leaked previously had given us a glimpse of what to expect on the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift. The official images are no different in that sense. The model gets a more athletic looking grille in-line with that of the new Civic, while the headlamp cluster has been tweaked and features new graphics and LED DRLs. The front bumper has been revised on the Jazz facelift and gets a sportier appeal with black enclosures around the fog lamps, new air intake and black cladding. There are also now black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), but could be market specific.

The Jazz' interior gets new upholstery options in Japan

At the rear, the new Jazz facelift gets new LED tail lamps with new graphics and a sportier bumper, which also lends a slimmer profile to the hatchback. The interior gets new upholstery options, while the touchscreen system and the dashboard layout remains same as before.

The 2018 Honda Jazz will come with the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist technologies including Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition among other safety tech. Honda Japan though is still holding back the complete specifications list on the new Jazz and will reveal the same at the time of launch.

The Jazz facelift will arrive in India next year, possibly during the second half

On the powertrain front, the Honda Jazz facelift will not get the 1-liter turbocharged three-cylinder petrol in Japan, and instead will continue to get the 1.3-litre i-VTEC and 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol. The Jazz also gets a hybrid option in its home market.

Coming to the India launch, Honda Cars India is likely to bring similar exterior upgrades to the Jazz facelift, while the interior features could be shared with those launched on the City facelift introduced earlier this year. Engine options will remain the same with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel continuing to serve purpose.