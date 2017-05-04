2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Leaked In Japan

The current generation Honda Jazz (Fit in some markets) was first revealed in 2013 and internationally, the model is due for a mid-life cycle update. Honda has been working on the updated version for a while now and we also showed you spied images of the model during its test runs in Brazil. Now, ahead of its official unveil in Japan later this year, images of the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift have been leaked online revealing the cosmetic changes on the car.

Honda Jazz 6.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

While it may not look like a comprehensive upgrade over the current version, the Honda Jazz facelift does seem to get noticeable changes, going by the images. The headlamp housing has been revised for a more sleek and sharper look, as compared to the current model. The unit seems to have grown in size and will also accommodate LED DRLs this time. The front bumper has also been revised for a sportier look and gets new black cladding running from side-to-side. The fog lamp enclosures are new and the air intake looks slightly larger.

The current generation Honda Jazz went on sale in India

At the rear, the premium hatchback will feature revised tail lights and a new bumper that manages to reduce the stout appearance seen on the current model. The chunky chrome bar continues to feature on the Jazz, whereas the roof-mounted spoiler has grown in size. Overall, the 2018 Honda Jazz gets subtle changes and should help the model soldier on till the next generation arrives globally. The updates also fall in-line with that of the 2017 Honda City facelift which was introduced in India earlier this year and the saw the model get subtle yet effective changes.

The interior of the Honda Jazz facelift is yet to be revealed, but it is likely that the Japanese automaker will retain the current layout of the cabin but with more features added including a touchscreen infotainment system (Digipad in Honda speak) that is likely to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Jazz facelift gets a revised rear bumper for a trimmed look

With respect to the India launch of the Jazz facelift, the premium hatchback was officially launched in India in 2015 and is still fresh, as far as the product's life-cycle is concerned. Honda Cars India is likely to bring the facelift avatar only next year to India, possibly in the second half of the year. Engine options in the country won't see much change with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit continuing to power the hatchback. Transmission options will also include the 5-speed manual and CVT for petrol and a 6-speed manual on the diesel.



Leaked Image Source: Livedoor.jp