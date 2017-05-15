2018 DS 7 Revealed As French President's New Ride

The French Republic recently elected its new President - Emmanual Macron, who will be using the all-new DS 7 Crossback as his ceremonial vehicle. The all-new crossover made its first public appearance at President Macron's official inauguration ceremony, while sales of the model for masses will commence from early 2018.

The ceremonial car is different from the standard car, the President of France uses to be chauffeured around. The cars are used for state occasions and military parades, where the open-top layout allows the President to stand in the back seat and survey the crowd.

The 2018 DS 7 Crossback at the President's official inauguration ceremony

Being the ceremonial vehicle for the President, the DS 7 crossover gets a few changes. The car features a custom-made opening roof, French Republic Signature badging and a French Tricolor flag holder. The cabin is upholstered in Black Art leather called 'Opera Inspiration', while riding on 20-inch alloy wheels with special finish.

DS is yet to confirm on the engine that underpins the President's 7 Crossover. A hybrid powertrain though will be available at the time of launch in January next year and is said to produce around 300 horses. That said, the company did say that a host of technologies are same on the Presidential ride as it will be on the production version. The car will come equipped with technologies like DS Connected Pilot, which is the automaker's autonomous driving function and the DS Active Scan Suspension that uses a camera to anticipate any bumps and undulations in the road surface.

The DS 7 Crossback gets the French Republic Signature badging

DS Automobiles is premium brand part of the PSA Groupe and has previously been a choice for Presidential rides as well. The President's DS 7 Crossback will be on display at the DS World Paris on 16th May 2017.