2018 BMW X3 Officially Teased In New Images During Cold Weather Testing

The next generation BMW X3 will be making its official debut later this year. While that's still some time away, the German auto giant has teased us with some very cool (pun intended) official images of the luxury SUV in the snow-clad region of Arjeplog, North Sweden during winter testing. The X3 is BMW's mid-size luxury SUV and is currently in its second generation.

The 2018 BMW X3 was being tested in extreme cold conditions in Sweden BMW X3 54.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Just 56 km away from the Polar Circle, Arjeplog has temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius and BMW subjected the X3 to extreme climatic conditions. The setup worked for the manufacturer to test the X3's Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) systems. The xDrive All-Wheel Drive system could also be given a thorough test on the frozen lakes and rural roads. BMW also said that the surface served as proving grounds for the steering, suspension and drive characteristics.

BMW will reveal the new generation X3 later this year

The heavily camouflaged new generation BMW X3 prototype does come with production spec body panels as well as lighting clusters. The styling on the SUV has evolved on the upcoming model, without the silhouette changing too much from the current version. The headlamp cluster looks fancier now with LED lights and DRLs. The tail lights are also much wider and extend to the tailgate on the new SUV. Inside, the cabin is expected to more tech friendly, possibly borrowing cues from the new 5 Series including creature comforts.

The 2018 BMW X3 will be lighter than the current version

The 2018 BMW X3 is based on versatile CLAR platform that will help shave a healthy amount of weight from the SUV, while boosting performance figures, fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. The new X3 is also expected to slightly larger in terms of dimensions liberating improved cabin space and boot capacity.

The 2018 X3 tail lights are now wider and look sharp

Power options on the new BMW X3 is likely to include the existing petrol and diesel engine options, while there will also be the more powerful X3 M in the pipeline. BMW has also confirmed that the new X3 will also be available as an electric vehicle, due for launch in 2020. India is expected to get the new generation X3 by 2018 and will be replacing the current model. The new luxury SUV will be locking horns with the new generation Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jaguar F-Pace as well as the upcoming new generation Volvo XC60 in the segment.