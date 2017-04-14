2018 BMW F 900 GS Production Model Spotted

Spy shots of the latest middleweight adventure bike from BMW have emerged, and the bike is being called the new BMW F 900 GS, the replacement for the F 800 GS in 2018. From the spy shots, what is clear is that the new model gets an all-new aluminium frame, and the new parallel twin motor looks narrower than the ones currently on the F 800 GS. The final drive is also moved from the right side of the bike to the left, and the exhaust has now been swapped to the right from the left on the current F 800 GS.

(New bike parked next to BMW F 800 GS)

The bike looks narrower and sleeker than the F 800 GS, as seen in one image where both bikes are parked next to each other inside a van. What is evident is that the new bike is smaller, narrower and quite possibly lighter than the F 800 GS as well. The fuel tank is brought to the front now (the F 800 GS has an under-seat fuel tank) and the new bike is expected to get a LED headlight, ride-by-wire throttle with different riding modes, cruise control and tubless tyres.

There's still lot of speculation on what the bike will be called or how much displacement the new engine as; some speculate this bike to be the new BMW F 850 GS, while others say it will sit just below the R 1200 GS and will have an engine close to 1000 cc displacement. Either ways, power output should see a bump from the current 85 bhp on the F 800 GS to around 95-100 bhp, but still below the R 1200 GS's 125 bhp output. So far, we don't have any details of a possible launch date, but we expect the bike to be unveiled later in the year as a 2018 year model. Once launched, the new middleweight adventure bike from BMW will compete against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin and the Triumph Tiger 800.



(Spy Shots Source: Morebikes.co.uk)