2017 Volvo XC60 Interior Leaked In New Spy Shots

Volvo's new age success streak started with XC90 that was introduced in 2015, and the S90 as well as V90 followed up last year to make things even better. Now, Volvo is gearing up to introduce the new generation XC60 SUV globally and the model, like all-new Volvo's will be seeing a complete overhaul in design. While we have previously seen detailed spy shots of the next gen XC60, the latest images cropped up online give a glimpse of the interior, and boy, it does look promising.

Volvo XC60 52.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The latest set of spy images come from China where the new generation Volvo XC60 was spotted testing. The SUV is the latest to adopt the Swedish manufacterer's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and will be sharing a host of components to its older sibling apart from just the design. The cabin looks familiar to that seen on the XC90 and S90 with a beige and black colour scheme. The steering wheel, instrument cluster, centre console with the infotainment system and gearshift knob have been derived from the new age Volvo cars.

The 2017 XC60 is similar other new Volvos

Now, that certialy isn't a bad thing, considering the styling works on the other models with top notch material quality, soft touch plastics and leather thrown across the cabin in good measure. Compared to the current XC60, the new generation model is a giant leap into the future.

The 2017 XC60 gets a beige and black cabin

On the outside, the styling will most likely make the new generation Volvo XC60 look like a baby XC90. The spy shots reveal the Thor's Hammer headlamps while the waterfall grille and vertically stacked LED tail lights will be giving the model its distinctive look. The new XC60 will also be larger in dimensions over the current version.

The styling will be similar to the new XC90

With respect to the powertrain, Volvo will plonk is 2.0 litre diesel motor on the new generation XC60 along with the 2.0 litre and a smaller 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engines. You can also expect a Twin Engine plug-in hybrid version of the new XC60 to make it to the market. For India, the diesel engine will be of importance, while Volvo could introduce the plug-in hybrid model as well, like the XC90.

The new XC60 is expected to get a plug-in hybrid version as well

The next generation Volvo XC60 is expected to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, and will go on sale in Europe soon after. The model will also be locally built and sold in China, with the launch expected in the last quarter of 2017. India wil get the model as a CBU imported from Europe, and is expected to arrive in 2018.



Spy Image Source: Autohome.com.cn